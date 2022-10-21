Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a fire at a cabinet shop located at 499 Tuggle Greer Rd. in Buford on Thursday evening. The first firefighters responded to the blaze at Stone Creek Cabinetry and Millworks at 6:29 p.m. Fire crews found the two main shop buildings which are metal with heavy smoke and flames coming out of them. Heavy smoke could also be seen coming out of the front building which is where the offices were located.

BUFORD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO