Loganville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters extinguish flames at Canton BBQ restaurant

CANTON, Ga. - A beloved barbeque restaurant was severely damaged in a fire on Sunday morning in Canton, officials said. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said there was smoke coming from inside Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Marietta Highway when firefighters arrived at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters went...
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed

Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford cabinet shop a total loss after fire breaks out Thursday evening

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a fire at a cabinet shop located at 499 Tuggle Greer Rd. in Buford on Thursday evening. The first firefighters responded to the blaze at Stone Creek Cabinetry and Millworks at 6:29 p.m. Fire crews found the two main shop buildings which are metal with heavy smoke and flames coming out of them. Heavy smoke could also be seen coming out of the front building which is where the offices were located.
BUFORD, GA
Monroe Local News

Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away

The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

