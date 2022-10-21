Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters extinguish flames at Canton BBQ restaurant
CANTON, Ga. - A beloved barbeque restaurant was severely damaged in a fire on Sunday morning in Canton, officials said. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said there was smoke coming from inside Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Marietta Highway when firefighters arrived at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters went...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
wrwh.com
Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford cabinet shop a total loss after fire breaks out Thursday evening
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a fire at a cabinet shop located at 499 Tuggle Greer Rd. in Buford on Thursday evening. The first firefighters responded to the blaze at Stone Creek Cabinetry and Millworks at 6:29 p.m. Fire crews found the two main shop buildings which are metal with heavy smoke and flames coming out of them. Heavy smoke could also be seen coming out of the front building which is where the offices were located.
Monroe Local News
Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress
(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
65-year-old woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta
A woman was found stabbed to death after Atlanta police forced entry into a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
6 families displaced after early morning apartment fire in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Almost a dozen people woke up Thursday without a home in southwest Atlanta after a fire displaced them. Atlanta fire officials arrived to the Aspen Court Apartment Homes and found a two-story wood apartment with heavy fire coming out of it. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
'Four of my family members are gone' | Man who escaped South Fulton house fire grieves multiple losses
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Investigators in Fulton County are trying to figure out how a Wednesday morning house fire started, which claimed the lives of four people, including a child. Firefighters recovered the bodies of the final two victims Thursday afternoon in a massive house fire in the City...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: 72-year-old Oxford man dies in pedestrian fatality in Walton County
UPDATE: (Oct. 21) – The victim in the fatal pedestrian crash last night was identified as Daniel Sweat, 72, of Oxford. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker confirmed his next of kin have been notified. “At approximately 1932 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested...
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
