4 Buccaneers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Panthers as Tom Brady struggles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a new low this season after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, 21-3. The Buccaneers entered the day as the biggest favorite to win, laying 13.5 points. The line jumped mid-week after news surfaced that the Panthers had traded their best player, Christian McCaffrey, to the San Francisco 49ers.
3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns
Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory. “I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.”. With a...
Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers
The Green Bay Packers lost yet another game in Week 7, dropping a 23-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. Despite enduring their third consecutive defeat, Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers can turn things around and rescue their season. Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for […] The post Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
The Cam Akers Rams twist to Christian McCaffrey trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered running back Cam Akers, 2nd and 3rd round 2023 picks, and 4th and 5th round 2024 picks for running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dov Kleiman. The Carolina Panthers ultimately accepted the San Francisco 49ers’ trade proposal instead. Cam Akers was once considered a crucial piece to the Rams’ puzzle. […] The post The Cam Akers Rams twist to Christian McCaffrey trade offer the Panthers turned down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
“They’ve got to trust us’: Michael Pittman Jr. opens up on Colts’ lack of big plays with Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 3-3-1 on the year after suffering a loss against the rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the Colts putting up just 10 points in the game, and it seemed like there were some frustrated members of the offense after the game. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that he wishes the offense would draw up more explosive plays and put some trust in the hands of the team’s wide receivers.
‘Not sure I like that phrasing’: Ron Rivera’s hilarious reaction to inadvertent allusion to hot seat
Don’t look now but the Washington Commanders are now on a winning streak for the first time in the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders beat the Chicago Bears in Week 6 on the road and then scored an upset victory at home over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. That pair of wins should cool down a bit the seat of Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who jokingly messed with reporters Monday morning during an online media session.
3 Cowboys takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Lions as Dak Prescott shines
The Dallas Cowboys Week 7 win against Detroit Lions was most notable for featuring the return of Dak Prescott. The franchise quarterback hadn’t played since Week 1, and after a solid relief effort by Cooper Rush, some questioned if the backup game manager was better for the team than the returning star. In the Cowboys-Lions game, Prescott proved that he can win games by relying on running and defense and that it is better to have the more talented players on the field. That’s just one of the Cowboys takeaways from Week 7. Here are a few more things we learned.
3 Packers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Commanders as Aaron Rodgers struggles
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight contest as the Washington Commanders defeated them 23-21. It was another atrocious performance for Green Bay’s offense, which is led by future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The offense only reached the endzone twice, as the Packers’ defense contributed six points with a De’Vondre Campbell pick-six. This was a game that Green Bay needed to end, but they were unable to get it done, continuing their spell.
