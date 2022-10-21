Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPrinceton, WV
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Clara Belle
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
NRVNews
Chrisley, Raymond Eugene
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Chrisley, 79, of Radford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Chrisley; parents, James Chrisley and Louise Turpin; special brother and friend, Walter D. Chrisley; and grandson, Cody Chrisley. Gene served in Vietnam as a Navy...
NRVNews
Deisher, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Deisher, 45, passed away unexpectedly at home in Radford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lee Rife. Survivors include her mother, Diana Lynn Deisher; sons, Tevin Black (Alli), Malik Toney, and Maurice Toney; grandchildren, Jeremiess, Jordyn, Jakobie and one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Kidd, Mary Kate Greene
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
NRVNews
Wimmer, Shaun Cabot
Shaun Cabot Wimmer, 43 of Eggleston, VA departed this life suddenly October 21, 2022. Born in Montgomery County on June 22, 1979 he was a son of Donna Covill Wimmer and the late Donald Lee Wimmer. Shaun spent his life in service as a member of the Eggleston Fire Department...
NRVNews
Davis, Claude Cecil
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
NRVNews
Epperley, Jane Woodrum
Mary Ella “Jane” Epperley, age 101 of Dublin passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born October 19, 1921 in Talcott, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Davis Woodrum & Myrtle Marie Churchfield Woodrum. She was also preceded in...
NRVNews
Burdick, Stanley Lester
Stanley L. Burdick passed away peacefully at his home in Copper Hill, Va., on October 18, 2022, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday. Stan was born in Adams, N.Y., on August 3, 1932, the son of Donald Burdick and Katherine (Ault), and grew up in nearby Watertown. N.Y. He was...
NRVNews
King, Betty Scheff
Betty Jean Scheff King, age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
NRVNews
Boyd, Kathleen Anita
Kathleen Anita Boyd, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born January 7, 1946 in Martinsville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Elmer Boyd & Okie Blanche Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee “PawPaw” Boyd, son, Dale Windle, brothers, Donnie, Pete, Calvin and Roy Edgar Boyd.
NRVNews
Bland, Harry Lee
Sunday, September 25, 2022, Harry Bland passed away at 70 years old, in the comfort of palliative care at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Harry Lee Bland was born breech and just shy of 10 pounds in Gordonville, VA, on 10/29/51. It was often said that he came into the world feet first because he was eager to hit the ground running; it was also said that he came into the world backwards and that’s where he got his unique perspective and sense of humor.
NRVNews
Nixon, Jr., George Grover
June 10, 1932 – October 20, 2022 Born in 1932 and raised in Christiansburg, George Grover Nixon, Jr. ‘Grover’, grew up on his family’s farm in Floyd County with his parents, George Nixon, Sr. and Alma Nixon; as well as his two brothers: Henry and Kenneth Nixon.
NRVNews
Pierson, Adelene Wood
Adelene Ball Pierson, was born September 22, 1924 at Pera Virginia in Amherst County and died Monday October 17, 2022 at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg VA at the age of 98. She was the daughter of John Letcher Wood and Bertha Tomlin Wood. Adelene was a devoted...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WSET
Step Right Up for Fun at the Kazim Shrine Circus
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Kazim Shrine Circus starts October 28 at the Salem Civic Center in Roanoke! You don't want to miss all the fun! Emily got to "clown around" with the folks putting on the event!
NRVNews
10/29: Pancake Supper Fundraiser
Please join us for a Pancake Supper at the Pilot Community Center. Meals will be served 4:00-6:00 pm, and the cost is $8 per person. Children 4-12 4$ & under 3 years free. Menu: pancakes, syrup, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage patties, coffee, and soft drink. Proceeds from this fundraiser help...
wfxrtv.com
Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
NRVNews
10/29: Getting Scary on the Huckleberry
Christiansburg Parks and Recreation invites you to the Recreation Center on October 29 for its annual Getting Scary on the Huckleberry! Come dressed up in your favorite costume and ready to have fun!. The event includes a Truck or Treat 9 a.m.-noon, Kids Fun Run 8:45 a.m. and the 5K...
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
Comments / 0