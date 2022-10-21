Sunday, September 25, 2022, Harry Bland passed away at 70 years old, in the comfort of palliative care at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Harry Lee Bland was born breech and just shy of 10 pounds in Gordonville, VA, on 10/29/51. It was often said that he came into the world feet first because he was eager to hit the ground running; it was also said that he came into the world backwards and that’s where he got his unique perspective and sense of humor.

