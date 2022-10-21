Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
Pro-Fracking Legislator Sent Letter to DOH, Urged It Not to Participate in Public Health Forum
In a recently surfaced letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a Washington County legislator urged the agency to withdraw from a public health forum on fracking. For StateImpact Pennsylvania,. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that a week after receiving the request, both the Department of Health and the...
wdiy.org
Economic Pulse: Week of 10/21/22
The state of the economy... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.
wdiy.org
Some PA Lawmakers Call for Reforms After Investigation into Mistreatment of People with Mental Illness in Jails
Some state lawmakers are calling for reforms days after a WITF investigation showing the widespread mistreatment of people with serious mental illness in county jails. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. (Original air-date: 10/21/22)
wdiy.org
DEP Fines Shell $670,000 for Erosion, Spills During Falcon Pipeline Construction
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a company it hired almost $700,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/13/dep-fines-shell-670k-for-erosion-spills-during-falcon-pipeline-construction/. (Original air-date: 10/20/22)
Comments / 0