wdiy.org

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/21/22

The state of the economy... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
DEP Fines Shell $670,000 for Erosion, Spills During Falcon Pipeline Construction

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a company it hired almost $700,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/13/dep-fines-shell-670k-for-erosion-spills-during-falcon-pipeline-construction/. (Original air-date: 10/20/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

