Chesterfield Career and Technical Center opens applications for 2023-24 school year
Applications are now open for the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center for the 2023-24 school year.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Hanover County parent challenges school district’s transgender policy in lawsuit
A Hanover parent is suing the county's school board over the policy it approved requiring transgender students to submit a request to use school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a 'wonderful life'
A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn't feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she's only 70 years old.
Virginia Union University Welcomes Chanel Derricott as Assistant Vice President of Facilities and Housing
‘Excellence Reimagined’: Historic University Propels Toward ‘Best in Class’. [RICHMOND - October 22, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced...
'Uniquely made' Virginia woman: 'God has been so good'
From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Father on 'roller coaster' after losing daughter is now on 'bigger mission'
Lawrence Robinson, who lost his daughter to gun violence in 2021, is trying to bring fathers together who are going through similar situations.
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
Charlottesville author brings new children’s book to Barnes & Noble shelves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new children’s book by a local Charlottesville author is hitting Barnes & Noble shelves on December 11th. Janesha “Jay” Bradford’s new book is titled “Malcolm’s Master Plan to Gazillionaire,” and is the second book in the “Mahogany and Friends” series.
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Survivor told she 'would never walk or talk again' no longer feels 'locked in'
“I was told that I would never walk or talk again. And I am doing just that... You dictate your future, and no one else is responsible for what is to come.”
Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
