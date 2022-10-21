Read full article on original website
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Veteran economist David Rosenberg warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 27%, says the worst is yet to come for investors. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
The S&P 500 might plummet another 27% to around 2,700 points, David Rosenberg has warned. He ruled out a market bottom anytime soon, and said "Black Monday" made him an eternal pessimist. The veteran economist slammed the Fed, touted bonds, and issued a grim outlook for 2023. David Rosenberg has...
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen by $110 billion in less than a year, but he's still the world's richest person
Elon Musk has lost more than $110 billion on paper in less than a year. His net wealth has shrunk because of the slump in Tesla's share price amid the Twitter takeover. Despite the decline he remains richer than Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Elon Musk has had...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Hedge fund star David Einhorn expects stocks to tumble - and warns unchecked inflation risks a market meltdown
David Einhorn rang the alarm on stocks, inflation, and the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The Greenlight Capital boss said government largesse is undermining the Fed's inflation fight. Einhorn warned stubborn inflation could spark a currency or sovereign-bond crisis. David Einhorn expects stocks to fall further, fears the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
A Bearish Sign Appears On Seagen's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Seagen SGEN. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher But Snap Spirals
Stocks closed solidly higher Friday as Wall Street cheered reports the Federal Reserve could consider smaller rate hikes following its November meeting. An early morning article in The Wall Street Journal suggested some Fed officials have been indicating they support slowing down the pace of rate hikes soon in order to allow what they've done thus far (one 0.25% increase followed by three straight 0.75% raises, and expectations for another 0.75% hike at the Nov. 1-2 meeting) to work. This, along with comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said today that "the time is now to start planning for stepping down," gave stocks enough reason to rally.
Interesting DPZ Put And Call Options For June 2023
Investors in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw new options begin trading this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 235 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DPZ options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Ethereum’s On-Trend Supply Appears To Be Dropping, Is ETH On Track To Become Deflationary?
Ethereum’s on-trend supply has dropped to levels significantly in the last 30 days. According to Ultrasound money, Ethereum has remained deflationary for the past month. The supply of Ethereum’s native token ETH has documented a drop in its on-trend supply, projecting a deflationary asset pattern. Ethereum On-Trend Supply...
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
