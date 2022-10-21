Read full article on original website
Related
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
WMUR.com
Transgender student at Ohio high school uses homecoming title to spread acceptance
An Ohio high schooler is using her platform to encourage and inspire others about acceptance. When Cassie Steiner, who likes to be called Cass, first received news she made the top four on the ballot for homecoming princess, she was excited but didn’t think she would win. When she...
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it
Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended
Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. In Chicago, Marla Williams initially supported the […]
Slate
A Destructive Classmate Is Ruining My Kid’s School Year
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
New Reavis principal plans to reestablish school committees, ensure 'everyone's voice is heard'
Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability. Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the...
Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.
Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
michiganmamanews.com
Benefits of Preparing Kids for Exams before High School
This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure here. If you have a child getting ready to take an exam in high school, it’s a good idea to prepare them for the test before it happens. It can help them get used to the routine and develop test-taking skills. 3 to 10-year-olds have an excellent caliber, and it is the best phase to give them learning for a lifetime. This article will teach parents the benefits of preparing their kids for exams before secondary school and how to do that.
Comments / 0