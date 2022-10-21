Read full article on original website
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
Former captain killed in accident honored during Great Barrington football game
A special tribute Friday night for one local community mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend and football player.
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake
Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
WMUR.com
Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door
KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
New clothing, mattress trash ban goes in effect this November
When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1.
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old Massachusetts officer recognized for saving woman’s life, dies tragically
A Massachusetts officer that was recognized for saving a woman’s life earlier this year has died. 36-year-old Ryan Kennedy tragically and suddenly passed away on Monday, according to an obituary. According to those who knew him, Kennedy served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 2012...
williamsrecord.com
The Store at Five Corners reopens under new management after two years of closure
The Store at Five Corners reopened under new ownership on Aug. 16 after closing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Williamstown store, which sells made-to-order sandwiches and groceries, occupies a historic 250-year-old building that served as a tavern during the American Revolution. In response to the store’s...
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Amsterdam police look for missing person
Amsterdam Police are looking for a missing person that might be in need of medical attention. Joshua T. Baker has been reported as missing as of October 21.
