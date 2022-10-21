ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Week

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
OTIS, MA
Hot 99.1

Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend

A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
ARGYLE, NY
WSBS

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door

KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
KEENE, NH

