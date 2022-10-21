ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Daily Herald

Orem Proposition 2 supporters, opponents hold back-to-back rallies

For two hours on Saturday, Orem’s busiest intersection was louder than usual. From 10-11 a.m., groups of people opposed to Proposition 2, a ballot measure regarding the potential formation of an Orem City School District, lined street corners urging passersby to honk for support. From 11 a.m. until noon, supporters of the proposition followed suit from the same spots, lining Center Street and State Street in spite of the rain and wind.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote

Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
OREM, UT
Daily Herald

Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson

It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
PAYSON, UT
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable

SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

What is a co-op grocery store, anyway?

Over the past few years, you have undoubtedly seen signs that say “Salt Lake needs a food co-op” on lawns in front of houses or businesses or at the downtown farmers market. The Wasatch Cooperative Market, an enterprise that is now 13 years in the making, aims to bring a member-owned-and-operated food co-op to the Wasatch front. Volunteer organizers of the market are currently in talks to potentially lease a building on 900 South in Salt Lake City — and, eventually, they’d like to expand into other storefronts around the region.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Say yes to the Alpine bond

On November 8, voters will go to the polls to decide whether to authorize Alpine School District to issue bonds. Money raised from these bonds can only be used to construct and repair buildings, or purchase land. Many schools across Alpine School District continue to grow, with an increase of...
ALPINE, UT
Pyramid

Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo

The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Education takes time — so should we

As a parent of four young children, I worry when a few of Orem’s wealthiest residents invest in six-figure marketing campaigns to alter the future of education in our community. They claim by splitting away from Alpine School District via Proposition 2, Orem could immediately upgrade schools, shrink class sizes, and pay teachers more, all while decreasing taxes. Like you, I wish that were true.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School

“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
WEST JORDAN, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School

“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
MILLCREEK, UT
