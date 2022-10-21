ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning at Home: Do you ever feel lonely?

By Dan Seaborn
 3 days ago

Do you ever feel lonely? Have you ever had the thought that nobody understands you? If so, I want you to know that you’re not the only one. There's a sad irony in the fact that our world is more connected than it’s ever been — but, at the same time, so many people feel alone and isolated. It’s a powerful reminder that loneliness isn’t a lack of information, it’s a lack of connection.

As hard as it may seem to reach out, don't keep this to yourself. Instead, talk to other people about how you’re feeling. This is so important because the best cure for loneliness and isolation isn't more isolation — it’s openness and community. Even if you’re just connecting with one other person about your experiences, that'll make a big difference.

I’m speaking from personal experience. I have moments of loneliness and there are times when I feel misunderstood. I’ve found the more I keep those thoughts and feelings to myself, the bigger and truer they seem. I’ve found that opening up and sharing my experiences with others is often what allows me to break through and see that I’m not the only one going through what I’m going through. I’m constantly surprised when I open up and share my vulnerabilities that other people aren’t just there for me — they can actually relate!

Even if you haven’t personally experienced loneliness, my guess is that somebody in your family probably has. Take some time this week to check in with your spouse, your kids and your grandkids to see how they’re doing. The fact that loneliness happens entirely in somebody’s inner world means it can be easy for us to miss, even when people close to us are dealing with it.

You can check in by asking questions that go a bit deeper than, “How are you?” You can target loneliness specifically by asking about relationships, how someone is fitting in, or what changes they'd like to see in their life, in general.

Loneliness presents a unique challenge in that it’s possible to be surrounded by people while still feeling alone. Don’t be too quick to assume that nobody in your home could be dealing with loneliness because they’re living with other people and they aren’t eating dinner alone. Don’t assume that because somebody has a people-facing job, they don’t need deeper social interactions. Surface-level small talk has very little to do with creating a genuine connection with another person.

If you’re lonely, do your best to dig deep and take the chance to reach out and let somebody know how you’re doing. If someone around you is lonely, work to connect with them in more meaningful ways than just the quick, easy greetings as you each head in different directions.

I believe that by connecting more meaningfully and deeply with our family members and the people around us, we will feel like we belong to a community rather than feeling like semi-isolated or misunderstood people who are struggling to find a place to belong. When we create that type of dynamic in our family lives, we will be winning more often at home.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning at Home, which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.

