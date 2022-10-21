It's hard cider season and you can find great options right here in Newport County

As I was thinking about what to write for October, something that I have enjoyed most of my life immediately came to mind — cider. I wrote about cider years ago here so I thought that before we get into the red wines for winter, this seemed like a good time to revisit. As the leaves change and the fire in the fireplace are starting, it is the perfect cool-weather treat! After all, apples and New England go hand in hand. Cider is a close relative of wine, apples being to cider what grapes are to wine. Both go through the same process, both are fermented beverages, both are food friendly. Plain non-alcoholic chilled cider on its own is delicious, but, warm cider with cinnamon, brown sugar and cloves — with or without alcohol — is even better, especially on those cooler days.

The aroma of a simmering pot of cider sets you up for the holidays, the transition from the bounty of New England’s farms and orchards to hunkering down for winter. I have experimented with different forms of alcohol in cider, but have always found rum to be a versatile favorite. Another good match is Tuaca, the vanilla citrus liqueur from Italy. Top off a mug with a dollop of fresh whipped cream and you have a liquid hot apple pie!

But for this article, I want to focus on hard cider. Hard Cider can be made from apples, pears and on occasion, quinces. These ciders have experienced a renaissance in the U.S. At one time, in colonial days it was a very popular beverage, even the Pilgrims drank cider as apples were abundant. Millennials embrace them a lot and are driving much of the consumption. A few reasons; alcohol is usually around 4-5%, if they are drinking one that is carbonated, they aren’t as gassy as beers. Ciders are somewhat healthier than beers or wines, lower in carbs and calories. And, cider is gluten-free, a quality many are looking for. Sounds like cider checks a lot of boxes for the millennials!

Hard cider sales are roaring. There are many on the market and a few come immediately to mind. England is the largest consumer of hard ciders per capita in the world. Bulmer’s and Samuel Smith’s Organic, both from England, are top notch. Sam Smith’s is a favorite of mine. It has an approachable flavor, light in body and crisp. It too pairs with many foods, but roast pork is a classic with it. Then there is one of New England’s favorites, Angry Orchard from our New England brewer, Sam Adams as well as Harpoon Craft Cider. These all pair with food quite nicely and also can act as an aperitif, to cleanse your palate. Think again of pork dishes and apples! There is the old staple Magner’s from Ireland which can be found in many of our local Irish Pubs in town. Stella Artois, the big brewer from Belgium labeled Cidre. It has slick packaging and touts using hand-picked apples from Belgium. It is a crisp, refreshing European style of cider, pairing with Manchego cheese, Waldorf salad and Belgian endives.

Many of these ciders can now be found on draught in restaurants, something that has been happening in England and Ireland for years. You should definitely try this form. And as I have said, pairing with food is something many of us don’t think about but cider has its place.

All of this brings me back to Aquidneck Island. Farming is strong in our state and island. Two farms in particular on Aquidneck are growing apples, Rocky Brook Farm on Wapping Road and Sweet Berry Farm on Mitchell’s Lane, both in Middletown. I just had some apples from Sweet Berry, made a turnover and also snacked on them.

But we are talking hard cider, made from their apples. Drive to East Main Road and stop in at Newport Vineyards. They have been making a hard cider for years now, Rhody Coyote. But of interest to me was they have something relatively new — Mr. Green. Using R.I. greening apples they have made a hard sparkling cider, hard at 10% ABV, dry and unfiltered. The only problem at Newport Vineyards is that the harvesting and production of apples often conflict with the grapes and winemaking, so given the choice of which rules the barn, wine wins out but the brothers figured out making the cider despite timing issues.

I also want to mention those that can stop by our three county wineries. Harvesting, crushing and fermenting are all taking place it is an exciting time for them all. Buying from these farmers helps support our farms and preserve open space, which I like!

This month’s PSA: As the hospitality industry on the island slows down, as is normal, the industry continues to be plagued with product shortages as well as labor shortages. I strongly suggest as I have in the past that you make reservations with those that accept them. This helps them out as they can manage their space properly since many tables can’t be serviced due to a lack of staff. Again, patience is a virtue so keep that in mind if you are not only waiting for a table, but once seated, waiting for your food. We are all well aware of what has happened to us all over the past few years and we all need to just sick back and relax as best we can. The employees we have working in the industry are very important to the future of the industry, so bear with them.

Next month we will talk turkey!!

Len Panaggio is a wine consultant and former corporate beverage director for Newport Harbor Corp. Send feedback and suggestions to lcp23223@gmail.com. The Wine Press runs each month in The Daily News and online at newportri.com.

