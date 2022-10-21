ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Development board action could bring 30 new jobs to Wichita Falls

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls could get 30 new well-paying jobs as the result of action by the city’s 4A Economic Development Corporation on Thursday.

Wichita Falls is one of three locations Pratt Whitney is considering for a new product line called Platinum-Aluminide OEM Coating. The company, which has had a facility on Hammon Road here since 1997, performs repair of aircraft engines. The new product line would service the coating needs for those engines.

Pratt Whitney wants a $2.75 million forgivable loan from the board in exchange for keeping 125 current workers employed and adding 30 workers to the payroll over the next seven years. The company said those new positions would pay about $50,000 each annually. The company’s total capital expenditure on the project is expected to be about $10 million.

“With your help over the years we’ve made investments to make this an advanced manufacturing location, which is exciting, I think, for Wichita Falls,” said Tom Sri, a company spokesman. “We actually have customers who say we want our part repaired in Wichita Falls."

Company representatives did not identify the other two locations in the running for the new jobs but said Wichita Falls is the only site in the U.S. under consideration. The board voted in favor of the deal, which now goes to the City Council for final approval. Funding from the 4A Board comes from a portion of sales taxes paid in the city.

Comments / 0

