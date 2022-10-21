ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Simplest and Easiest Way to Save On Car Insurance

By Christy Bieber
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWO8p_0ihq2Ddg00

Image source: Getty Images

Car insurance can get expensive, especially for drivers who make the wise decision to opt for more than the minimum required coverage . But the good news is, there are plenty of ways to save -- and scoring a reduction in premiums does not have to be complicated.

In fact, finance guru Dave Ramsey offered a quick tip that drivers can implement that will often reduce their bills.

Follow this Dave Ramsey advice to save on insurance

So what's the quickest and least complicated way to reduce your insurance costs , according to Ramsey?

"Here is the simplest, easiest thing you can do to get cheaper car insurance. You ready? Here it is: Ask for a discount," the Ramsey Solutions blog suggests.

By simply inquiring about what opportunities exist to help them save money, drivers can find out about discount options they may have been unaware of. Specifically, Ramsey recommends asking a very specific question in order to see if there are any premium reduction options that could apply to reduce costs.

"Call up your insurance agent or company and say, 'What discounts am I eligible for?;'" he advised. "Clean driving record? Discount. Bundle a homeowners or renters insurance policy? Discount. Multiple car insurance policies? Discount."

These savings opportunities are available to anyone. But, drivers often need to take added steps to get them. And if they don't know about them, they could be missing out on great savings opportunities. That's why Ramsey always recommends just asking. It's well worth a phone call because the premium reduction could be considerable once all potential discounts are applied.

"An insurance company's job is to keep your policy with them," Ramsey explained. "They'll want to help you look for reasons to stay."

How else can motorists reduce coverage costs?

Ramsey is right that simply asking about savings opportunities is a great way to save. It allows drivers to keep their current coverage but pay less for it simply by letting their insurer know they are a safe driver or by buying multiple types of coverage from the same company.

Of course, there are other ways to reduce costs as well. For example, Ramsey believes it's important to shop around for better rates at least once per year or whenever life circumstances change because there could be lower-priced policies out there.

Now, changing insurance is more complicated than simply asking for a discount from the company that's already providing coverage -- but it's worth at least doing some comparison shopping to see if it's possible to reduce prices significantly.

As drivers shop around, and call to request discounts, though, there's one important thing to keep in mind. Price alone isn't the only thing that matters -- it's also important to make sure the coverage is comprehensive and the insurer can be trusted to pay out claims in a timely manner.

"The goal isn't to get the cheapest insurance possible," Ramsey cautioned. "The goal is to get the best coverage for your budget." These are wise words every driver should listen to.

