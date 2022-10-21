Friday Night Live replay: District 10 Week 9 football updates, scores, highlights
Final scores
Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21
Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0
Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0
Oil City 30, Titusville 14
Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0
Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22
Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18
Fort LeBoeuf 28, Corry 6
Grove City 35, Wilmington 6
Sharon 47, Greenville 6
Conneaut 14, Franklin 10
Seneca 34, Northwestern 26
Meadville 76, Warren 7
Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6
Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6
McDowell 48, Butler 24
Fairview 31, North East 30
Reynolds 42, Lakeview 14
Fairview with a miracle win
Michael Gennuso hit a walk-off field goal after Fairview got the ball back at the North East 7 yard line with 3 seconds left when the 'Pickers didn't run out the clock. Fairview wins 31-30 to save its season.
Sharpsville hangs on to beat Hickory
Final: Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21
Final: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6
Seneca with a crucial win at Northwestern
Conneaut gets first win
Final: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10Congrats to coach Josh Blood on his first win!
Final: Sharon 47, Greenville 6
8:20 left: McDowell 48, Butler 24
Fairview and North East in a battle
10 minutes left: North East 30, Fairview 28Jackson Humes TD run andHumes to Crozier for the 2-pointer
Final: Fort LeBoeuf 28, Corry 6
Final: Grove City 35, Wilmington 6
Maplewood rallies in final minute
After 3: Fairview 28, North East 22
Final: Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22
Final: Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18 Tigers score with 13 seconds before Cochranton is stopped inside the 5 on the final play
After 3: McDowell 42, Butler 18
Jalen Wagner is the all-time rusher in Reynolds history
He breaks Ron Parks' record as the Raiders lead Lakeview 28-14 late third.
Final: Oil City 30, Titusville 14
Late third: McDowell 42, Butler 18Artis Simmons again!
Final: Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0
Caullin Summers TD run Sharpsville 28, Hickory 14 5:30 left
More updates
Late third: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 14
After 3: Grove City 28, Wilmington 6
After 3: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10
After 3: Meadville 62, Warren 0
Mid 4th: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6
Late 4th: Oil City 30, Titusville 7
Ben Moore to Trey Goodwine 30-yard TD pass
McDowell leads Butler 35-12 late third
Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst Prep with shutout wins
Final: Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0
Final: Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0
Early 4th: Fort LeBoeuf 26, Corry 6
Late 3rd: Grove City 28, Wilmington 6
Fairview 28, North East 22 mid 3rd on a Ty Corbin TD
McDowell 28, Butler 12 late third
More updates
After 3: Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0
Mid 3rd: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 6
After 3: Cambridge Springs 24, Mercer 14
Early 3rd: Meadville 55, Warren 0
After 3: Seneca 27, Northwestern 14
Early 4th: Cochranton 18, Maplewood 15
3rd: McDowell 28, Butler 6
Cambridge Springs rally
Van Jones 74 yd run: Cambridge Springs 16, Mercer 14, 8:57 left in 3rd qtr
Cathedral Prep leads Erie 31-0 after Costello finds Bridges 43-yard TD
Sharpsville leads Hickory 21-0 mid 3rd
Fort LeBoeuf 14, Corry 6 in the third Carey TD pass
Cochranton leads Maplewood 12-0 in the third on a QB keeper
Khalon Simmons having another big game
Khalon Simmons with his 4th TD in the final minute of the first half.
Halftime: McDowell 21, Butler 0
Halftime: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 3
Meadville recovers a weird bounce on the kickoff and Khalon Simmons scores again! Warren fumbles again and Meadville returns it for a TD. 48-0 Meadville at the half
Halftime: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 0
Halftime: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10
Eisenhower 35, Iroquois 6 in the 2nd
Halftime: Sharon 35, Greenville 6
Halftime: North East 22, Fairview 20 Crosby scores right as the half ends
Halftime scores coming in
Halftime: Cochranton 6, Maplewood 0
Halftime: Mercyhurst Prep 37, Union City 0
Halftime: Sharpsville 14, Hickory 0
Brandon Konieczki field goal from 35 yards out late in the half: Conneaut (Ohio) 7, Harbor Creek 3
Halftime: Mercer 14, Cambridge Springs 8
Late 2nd: McDowell 21, Butler 0 Artis Simmons TD run
Halftime: Grove City 14, Wilmington 6
Late 2nd: Fairview 20, North East 14Metris Crosby TD run for the 'Pickers
Halftime: Cathedral Prep 24, Erie 0
Halftime: Northwestern 14, Seneca 13
Roberts with a big first half for Prep
Early 2nd: Conneaut (Ohio) 7, Harbor Creek 0
Rayfes Roberts TD catch, his 3rd TD of the game as Prep leads Erie 24-0 in the 2nd
Charles Chevalier TD run to give Fairview a 20-6 lead in North East.
Meadville up big in the first half
Ben Moore 53 yards to Trey Goodwine, 14-0 McDowell over Butler mid 2nd
Mercer 14, Cambridge Springs 8, 3:35 left in 2nd qtr
Meadville leads Warren 28-0 mid 2nd
Cathedral Prep up big on Erie
Cathedral Prep 17, Erie 0 in the 2nd as Cole Constable hits a 41-yarder
Mercyhurst Prep 21, Union City 0 in the 2nd
Jackson Humes to Steffan Lynch 15-yard TD to cut Fairview's lead to 14-6 over North East in the second.
Oil City leads Titusville 14-7 late 2nd
Conner McChesney and Isaac McGuire TD runs as Fort LeBoeuf lead Corry 14-0 in the 2nd
Northwestern and Seneca in a close one
The Wildcats and Bobcats are tied at 7 in the first.
McDowell takes a 7-0 lead on Butler late in the first on an Artis Simmons TD run
After 1: Oil City 14, Titusville 0
After 1: Sharpsville 7, Hickory 0
After 1: Mercyhurst Prep 14, Union City 0
After 1: Cathedral Prep 14, Erie 0
Early 2nd: Cochranton 6, Maplewood 0
After 1: Sharon 14, Greenville 6
After 1: Northwestern 7, Seneca 7
After 1: Fort LeBoeuf and Corry scoreless
After 1: McDowell 7, Butler 0
Mattocks 14 yd Mercer 14, Cambridge Spring 0 8:48 left in 2nd qtr
After 1: Wilmington 6, Grove City 0
Cathedral Prep rolling against Erie
Mercyhurst Prep 7, Union City 0 late 1st
Oil City 14, Titusville 0 late 1st
After 1: Cochranton and Maplewood scoreless
Late 1st: Cathedral Prep 13, Erie 0 Rayfes Roberts 2 touchdowns
After 1: Mercer 7, Cambridge Springs 0
Sharpsville leads Hickory early on
Caullin Summers with a TD run to give Sharpsville a 7-0 lead mid 1st
Logan Stagl with a long TD catch to give Northwestern a 7-0 lead on Seneca
Nate Haines TD run as Mercer leads Cambridge Springs 7-0
Kylon Wilson TD run as Farrell leads Slippery Rock 7-0
Reynolds is up 14-0 on Lakeview
Mercyhurst Prep leads Union City 7-0 late 1st
District 10 football Week 9 schedule
Friday, Oct. 21
Region 1
Mercer at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.
Maplewood at Cochranton, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Eisenhower at Iroquois, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Union City, 7 p.m.
Region 3
Sharon at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Grove City at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Farrell, 7 p.m.
Region 4
Conneaut at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Meadville at Warren, 7 p.m.
Titusville at Oil City, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Corry at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.
Fairview at North East, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Cathedral Prep at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 7 p.m.
Non-region
McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.
Harbor Creek at Conneaut (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Region 1
Saegertown at Kennedy Catholic, noon
Region 5
General McLane at Girard, 7 p.m.
