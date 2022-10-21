Friday Night Live replay: District 10 Week 9 football updates, scores, highlights

Final scores

Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21

Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0

Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0

Oil City 30, Titusville 14

Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0

Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22

Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18

Fort LeBoeuf 28, Corry 6

Grove City 35, Wilmington 6

Sharon 47, Greenville 6

Conneaut 14, Franklin 10

Seneca 34, Northwestern 26

Meadville 76, Warren 7

Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6

Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6

McDowell 48, Butler 24

Fairview 31, North East 30

Reynolds 42, Lakeview 14

Fairview with a miracle win

Michael Gennuso hit a walk-off field goal after Fairview got the ball back at the North East 7 yard line with 3 seconds left when the 'Pickers didn't run out the clock. Fairview wins 31-30 to save its season.

Sharpsville hangs on to beat Hickory

Final: Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21

Final: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6

Seneca with a crucial win at Northwestern

Conneaut gets first win

Final: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10Congrats to coach Josh Blood on his first win!

Final: Sharon 47, Greenville 6

8:20 left: McDowell 48, Butler 24

Fairview and North East in a battle

10 minutes left: North East 30, Fairview 28Jackson Humes TD run andHumes to Crozier for the 2-pointer

Final: Fort LeBoeuf 28, Corry 6

Final: Grove City 35, Wilmington 6

Maplewood rallies in final minute

After 3: Fairview 28, North East 22

Final: Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22

Final: Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18 Tigers score with 13 seconds before Cochranton is stopped inside the 5 on the final play

After 3: McDowell 42, Butler 18

Jalen Wagner is the all-time rusher in Reynolds history

He breaks Ron Parks' record as the Raiders lead Lakeview 28-14 late third.

Final: Oil City 30, Titusville 14

Late third: McDowell 42, Butler 18Artis Simmons again!

Final: Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0

Caullin Summers TD run Sharpsville 28, Hickory 14 5:30 left

Late third: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 14

After 3: Grove City 28, Wilmington 6

After 3: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10

After 3: Meadville 62, Warren 0

Mid 4th: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 6

Late 4th: Oil City 30, Titusville 7

Ben Moore to Trey Goodwine 30-yard TD pass

McDowell leads Butler 35-12 late third

Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst Prep with shutout wins

Final: Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0

Final: Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0

Early 4th: Fort LeBoeuf 26, Corry 6

Late 3rd: Grove City 28, Wilmington 6

Fairview 28, North East 22 mid 3rd on a Ty Corbin TD

McDowell 28, Butler 12 late third

After 3: Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0

Mid 3rd: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 6

After 3: Cambridge Springs 24, Mercer 14

Early 3rd: Meadville 55, Warren 0

After 3: Seneca 27, Northwestern 14

Early 4th: Cochranton 18, Maplewood 15

3rd: McDowell 28, Butler 6

Cambridge Springs rally

Van Jones 74 yd run: Cambridge Springs 16, Mercer 14, 8:57 left in 3rd qtr

Cathedral Prep leads Erie 31-0 after Costello finds Bridges 43-yard TD

Sharpsville leads Hickory 21-0 mid 3rd

Fort LeBoeuf 14, Corry 6 in the third Carey TD pass

Cochranton leads Maplewood 12-0 in the third on a QB keeper

Khalon Simmons having another big game

Khalon Simmons with his 4th TD in the final minute of the first half.

Halftime: McDowell 21, Butler 0

Halftime: Conneaut (Ohio) 13, Harbor Creek 3

Meadville recovers a weird bounce on the kickoff and Khalon Simmons scores again! Warren fumbles again and Meadville returns it for a TD. 48-0 Meadville at the half

Halftime: Reynolds 20, Lakeview 0

Halftime: Conneaut 14, Franklin 10

Eisenhower 35, Iroquois 6 in the 2nd

Halftime: Sharon 35, Greenville 6

Halftime: North East 22, Fairview 20 Crosby scores right as the half ends

Halftime scores coming in

Halftime: Cochranton 6, Maplewood 0

Halftime: Mercyhurst Prep 37, Union City 0

Halftime: Sharpsville 14, Hickory 0

Brandon Konieczki field goal from 35 yards out late in the half: Conneaut (Ohio) 7, Harbor Creek 3

Halftime: Mercer 14, Cambridge Springs 8

Late 2nd: McDowell 21, Butler 0 Artis Simmons TD run

Halftime: Grove City 14, Wilmington 6

Late 2nd: Fairview 20, North East 14Metris Crosby TD run for the 'Pickers

Halftime: Cathedral Prep 24, Erie 0

Halftime: Northwestern 14, Seneca 13

Roberts with a big first half for Prep

Early 2nd: Conneaut (Ohio) 7, Harbor Creek 0

Rayfes Roberts TD catch, his 3rd TD of the game as Prep leads Erie 24-0 in the 2nd

Charles Chevalier TD run to give Fairview a 20-6 lead in North East.

Meadville up big in the first half

Ben Moore 53 yards to Trey Goodwine, 14-0 McDowell over Butler mid 2nd

Mercer 14, Cambridge Springs 8, 3:35 left in 2nd qtr

Meadville leads Warren 28-0 mid 2nd

Cathedral Prep up big on Erie

Cathedral Prep 17, Erie 0 in the 2nd as Cole Constable hits a 41-yarder

Mercyhurst Prep 21, Union City 0 in the 2nd

Jackson Humes to Steffan Lynch 15-yard TD to cut Fairview's lead to 14-6 over North East in the second.

Oil City leads Titusville 14-7 late 2nd

Conner McChesney and Isaac McGuire TD runs as Fort LeBoeuf lead Corry 14-0 in the 2nd

Northwestern and Seneca in a close one

The Wildcats and Bobcats are tied at 7 in the first.

McDowell takes a 7-0 lead on Butler late in the first on an Artis Simmons TD run

After 1: Oil City 14, Titusville 0

After 1: Sharpsville 7, Hickory 0

After 1: Mercyhurst Prep 14, Union City 0

After 1: Cathedral Prep 14, Erie 0

Early 2nd: Cochranton 6, Maplewood 0

After 1: Sharon 14, Greenville 6

After 1: Northwestern 7, Seneca 7

After 1: Fort LeBoeuf and Corry scoreless

After 1: McDowell 7, Butler 0

Mattocks 14 yd Mercer 14, Cambridge Spring 0 8:48 left in 2nd qtr

After 1: Wilmington 6, Grove City 0

Cathedral Prep rolling against Erie

Mercyhurst Prep 7, Union City 0 late 1st

Oil City 14, Titusville 0 late 1st

After 1: Cochranton and Maplewood scoreless

Late 1st: Cathedral Prep 13, Erie 0 Rayfes Roberts 2 touchdowns

After 1: Mercer 7, Cambridge Springs 0

Sharpsville leads Hickory early on

Caullin Summers with a TD run to give Sharpsville a 7-0 lead mid 1st

Logan Stagl with a long TD catch to give Northwestern a 7-0 lead on Seneca

Nate Haines TD run as Mercer leads Cambridge Springs 7-0

Kylon Wilson TD run as Farrell leads Slippery Rock 7-0

Reynolds is up 14-0 on Lakeview

Mercyhurst Prep leads Union City 7-0 late 1st

District 10 football Week 9 schedule

Friday, Oct. 21

Region 1

Mercer at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

Maplewood at Cochranton, 7 p.m.

Lakeview at Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Eisenhower at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Union City, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Sharon at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Grove City at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Sharpsville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Farrell, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Conneaut at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Meadville at Warren, 7 p.m.

Titusville at Oil City, 7 p.m.

Region 5

Corry at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.

Fairview at North East, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Cathedral Prep at Erie (Veterans Stadium), 7 p.m.

Non-region

McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.

Harbor Creek at Conneaut (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Region 1

Saegertown at Kennedy Catholic, noon

Region 5

General McLane at Girard, 7 p.m.

District 10 Friday Night Live

Join the GoErie.com sports writers Fridays starting 15 minutes before kickoff for scoring updates, highlights and videos.

