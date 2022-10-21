Mass shootings: We don’t have to live like this. We’re choosing to.

We can stop this

Today it is Raleigh. Tomorrow, it will be some other town. And everyone will ask why.

Why? Because we choose to live under the threat of gun violence, under the threat of mass murder, every day. We could stop it. But we choose not to.

We have collectively decided that these deaths are acceptable. We have decided that a woman and her dog being shot on her front porch is acceptable. We have decided that 6-year-olds being blown apart while hiding behind their teacher is just a reason for a moment of silence.

We do not have to live like this. We choose to. Every time we elect a politician who gives thoughts and prayers but does nothing to prevent such violence, we choose to kill another 6-year-old. Every time we allow a politician owned by the NRA to return to Raleigh or Washington, we choose to kill another jogger on the greenway.

This is not how any other civilized nation on Earth lives. But we choose it. We don’t have to. Vote like your life depends on it.

John D. Burns, Raleigh

Too many guns

Another mass shooting in America, this time in Raleigh. The same thing will be said — ”I can’t believe it happened here ” — but there is no safe place anymore in a country that has more guns than people . I understand that there are a myriad of reasons that cause these loose cannons to go on their murderous escapades, but until we curb the raw number of guns available to people then we will continue the same results we saw in our hometown.

John Grady, Raleigh

Life in prison?

I, too, mourn the five innocent people killed on Oct. 13. While the alleged killer is deserving of his day in court, the reality is that the cost to us as taxpayers to prosecute him will be high, even higher for appeals if he is found guilty. If he is guilty, he’ll remain in prison at a cost of more than $42,500 per year.

Elected official tell us to come together, but someone needs to ask them how they can justify all these tax dollars going to protect the rights of a 15-year-old alleged killer when the wife of a hero police officer and family members of the four innocent souls need to rely upon GoFundMe for support.

One day, elected officials will realize the money they now spend to prosecute and house killers could and should have been used to identify that people like this 15-year-old needed help, possibly averting tragedy.

Scott Badesch. Chapel Hill

Abortion

A recent interview with a male Republican and a female Democrat about their stance on abortion said it all. The male said 120 words about the topic and the female said 12 words. The male wandered around the subject while the Democrat female said “Abortion is health care. Legislators do not belong in the exam room.” This female Democrat has my vote.

Fred Crouch, Wilmington

Biden’s plan

During his presidential campaign Joe Biden promised to end our use of fossil fuels. He has taken steps to do that and now our price of motor fuel and heating fuel is at an all-time high. We are seeing the consequences of his actions. When transporting goods is expensive, that cost gets passed on to consumers.

Biden made a crucial part of our economy very expensive and we are seeing the ripple effects. If Democrats retain control of Congress after the midterms, things will get worse. Elections have consequences, remember that Nov. 8.

Lee Hortman, Raleigh

Better candidates

Some of the candidates seeking office in the upcoming election have outstanding credentials. However, many do not. Why are more individuals with stellar qualifications not seeking office?

There may be several reasons. Seeking office is expensive and many potentially good candidates may not have the resources. Campaigning also seems to have deteriorated into extreme mudslinging rather than talking about issues. And, gerrymandering has made many state and congressional races uncompetitive.

With all of the challenges facing candidates at every level, it is critical that we have the best candidates seeking office. The barriers for attracting more excellent candidates need to be addressed with the goal of lessening and eventually removing them.

Alan Tharp, Raleigh

NC jobs, grads

Regarding “Most companies that get NC incentives miss job, investment goals,” ( Oct. 12 ):

As part of the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee (EIC) oversight, there should be a report on how many of the new jobs went to people who graduated from a North Carolina high school.

In the age of Leandro , I suspect that many of our high school graduates are not able to fulfill the requirements of the new jobs. As a result, people are recruited to come to North Carolina, driving up rent and home prices, creating gentrification and destroying historically low-income black and white neighborhoods in the name of “progress.”

The taxpayers who are funding these tax incentives are ultimately victims of the politicians who under-educate our children and developers who see the “opportunities” with every person who relocates to our state.

Tony Quartararo, Raleigh