Read full article on original website
Related
WSL Gameweek 4 preview: Arsenal selection headache, Chelsea's bogey side & table-topping Man Utd
Everything to look out for during Gameweek 4 of the WSL.
Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne can still play better
Pep Guardiola reflects on Kevin De Bruyne's performance against Brighton.
Super League: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund reject new plans
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that they are not interested in joining a European Super League despite plans to revive the idea.
Man City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Lautaro Martinez 'only thinking about Inter' amid transfer speculation
Lautaro Martinez has commented on speculation surrounding his Inter future.
Transfer rumours: Man City interested in Havertz; Maignan approached by Man Utd
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Mike Maignan, Harry Kane, Youssoufa Moukoko & more.
PSG deny story revealing Kylian Mbappe contract details
PSG have responded to a report about Kylian Mbappe's new contract.
Erik ten Hag: I am still counting on Cristiano Ronaldo for remainder of the season
Erik ten Hag insists he is still counting on Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped from the Man Utd squad to face Chelsea.
Is Anthony Martial playing today? Latest Man Utd injury news
The latest on Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd.
West Ham impressed by Eredivisie duo as scouts hunt for midfield targets
West Ham impressed by Edson Alvarez and Ibrahim Sangare as the club identify potential midfield transfer targets.
Federico Valverde & Luka Modric to miss RB Leipzig game
Federico Valverde is expected to miss the Champions League game against Leipzig with a knock.
Edwin van der Sar responds to fresh rumours of Man Utd director of football approach
Edwin van der Sar reacts to reports of a move to become Man Utd's director of football.
Tottenham 0-3 Manchester City: Player ratings as Bunny Shaw brace sees off Spurs
Player ratings from Spurs 0-3 Man City in the WSL.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot.
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: Player ratings as Haaland & De Bruyne sink the Seagulls
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Brighton
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal 'stopped doing simple things right' in Southampton draw
Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Graham Potter explains early substitution in Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd
Graham Potter explains early substitution in Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies go fourth with win at Spurs
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to follow 'compulsory path' to battle Premier League 'monsters'
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte wants the club to follow what he believes is a 'compulsory path' in order to become a team capable of winning the Premier League.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Red Bull Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Salzburg in the Champions League.
90min
975
Followers
11K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0