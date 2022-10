Week 9 high school football statistics

PORT ANGELES — There is another Port Angeles Roughrider Olympic 2A league champion, and it is the Roughrider swim team after the Roughriders sunk the North Kitsap Vikings 118-67. The Roughriders also qualified their 200 Medley Relay Team of Harper McGuire, Yau Fu, Rachel Cooper and Mackenzie DuBois to the state tournament. Also finishing with first place wins were Mackenzie DuBois with 4, Yau Fu with 3, Izzy Shaw, Danika Asgeirsson and Harper McGuire with 2. Lynzee Reid, Rachel Cooper, Sara Wilson and Brooke St Luise with one. The Roughriders will participate in the league’s “last-chance” meet tomorrow at Olympic high school at 3:30 pm.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO