Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
FOX Carolina
Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville
Find out how gardening could be the key to staying calm and living long. It's a mission to keep kids off drugs. How Upstate students are taking action. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 414. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking a look at a Greenville...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
hhsrampage.com
The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia
Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
GSP to host TSA PreCheck enrollment event
Are you a frequent flyer and want to get through TSA quicker? Greenville-Spartanburg Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event to get your pre-approved.
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
Missing Rutherford Co. teen found safe
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
wspa.com
Pinnacle Storage of Boiling Springs
A local company doing good for others! Sylvia and Brad join us to talk about Pinnacle Storage of Boiling Springs and some upcoming events.
FOX Carolina
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October. 17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police. Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...
Comments / 0