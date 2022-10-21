Read full article on original website
Many PHEVs provide 30 to 40 miles of electric range, but some have drastically less.
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
The best midsize luxury SUVs from 2018 include the Audi Q7, Lexus RX, and Volvo XC90, with high scores from the IIHS and NHTSA.
The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.
Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
If you're looking to buy an electric vehicle, and especially if you're planning on installing an in-home charger, it's important to know what the different charging specifications mean. Before diving into charging specifications, though, it's worth knowing how to measure these charging speeds. The important units are in kilowatts (kW), which tells you the rate of charge, and kilowatt-hours (kWh), which is a battery specification that informs you how much charge your battery can hold, and will have an effect on how quickly your car can charge to 100%.
Which compact crossover SUV should you drive? Let's look at the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Toyota RAV4.
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Each month we receive letters chastising us for our wanton glorification of impractical, expensive, ridiculously overpowered, and inefficient vehicles. Where are the real cars, you say? Well, here's one for you: the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD. It costs $27,695, gets an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined, and will probably still be running when the sun is but a cold gray orb in darkest space. It's also slow, hitting 60 mph in 9.0 seconds—except when its hybrid battery is depleted, in which case we're talking more like 10.2 seconds. The Corolla Hybrid's pleasures are cerebral rather than visceral. It's like the opposite of a Ram TRX. Please keep reading.
McLaren's F1 Cars Now Have Sponsor Stickers That Work Like Kindle Displays
The display tech will allow McLaren to rotate the brand insignia and ad message without having to apply and remove stickers from cars on the circuit.
Australian aerospace engineering start-up Hypersonix is partnering with the University of Sydney to build a zero emissions hypersonic spaceplane capable of deploying small satellites into low earth orbit or cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes. The aim is to make satellite launches more accessible as well as more sustainable, by using green hydrogen as fuel.
