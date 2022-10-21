ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Detroit Sports Nation

Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 Packers most to blame for horrible season so far

The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble after a 3-4 start. Which Packers are the most responsible for the team’s underperformance?. Things are not going well for the Green Bay Packers, who lost 23-21 to the Washington Commanders today to drop to 3-4 on the year. This is the third straight loss for Green Bay, whose downward spiral began after blowing a double-digit lead against the New York Giants in London before getting blown out at home by the New York Jets last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Program Makes Embarrassing Mistake Today

It seems safe to say that whichever group the Dallas Cowboys put in charge of making the programs got a little bit careless ahead of today's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans who examined the program were perplexed to see no less than two big errors. The first was referring to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the "first-year Lions head coach." Campbell is in his second season at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Did the Packers get screwed by illegal contact penalty?

The Green Bay Packers are facing a surprisingly-tough test from the Washington Commanders, but did they screwed on a defensive penalty?. The Packers had a chance to extend their lead with a defensive touchdown from Rasul Douglas in the first half. That lead — which ended up being four rather than two scores to end the half — could come back to cost Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

