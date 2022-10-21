Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
The only reason the Dallas Cowboys won in Dak Prescott’s return is the opponent
The Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys defense, allows Dak Prescott to win in his return.
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Andy Reid makes surprising decision at end of half
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision late in the first half of his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that left many viewers scratching their heads. The Chiefs were leading 14-13 and had 3rd-and-20 deep in San Francisco territory with 11 seconds...
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
3 Packers most to blame for horrible season so far
The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble after a 3-4 start. Which Packers are the most responsible for the team’s underperformance?. Things are not going well for the Green Bay Packers, who lost 23-21 to the Washington Commanders today to drop to 3-4 on the year. This is the third straight loss for Green Bay, whose downward spiral began after blowing a double-digit lead against the New York Giants in London before getting blown out at home by the New York Jets last week.
NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday
What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday
Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Look: Cowboys Program Makes Embarrassing Mistake Today
It seems safe to say that whichever group the Dallas Cowboys put in charge of making the programs got a little bit careless ahead of today's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans who examined the program were perplexed to see no less than two big errors. The first was referring to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the "first-year Lions head coach." Campbell is in his second season at the helm.
Did the Packers get screwed by illegal contact penalty?
The Green Bay Packers are facing a surprisingly-tough test from the Washington Commanders, but did they screwed on a defensive penalty?. The Packers had a chance to extend their lead with a defensive touchdown from Rasul Douglas in the first half. That lead — which ended up being four rather than two scores to end the half — could come back to cost Green Bay.
