Brightest meteor shower of the year to peak Friday night: Here's how to watch



O ne of the best annual light shows in space is expected to peak this weekend.

The Orionids meteor shower peaks each year in mid-October, according to NASA. It originated from the Halley comet and is known for its bright and speedy light explosions.

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year.



NASA says it will peak overnight Friday with about 15 meteors per hour at a velocity of 41 miles per second.

The space agency also noted that the meteors travel at around 148,000 mph, leaving behind glowing debris that can last several seconds to minutes.



The Orionids will be visible after midnight with the best views coming in areas away from city lights. NASA said people in the Northern Hemisphere should lie flat on the ground with their feet pointing southeast. Those in the Southern Hemisphere should face their feet northeast.