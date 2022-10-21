ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

Man steals West Chicago McDonald's cash drawer through drive-thru window

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

Police o n Chicago's West Side are on the lookout for a suspect who stole a McDonald's cash register drawer through its drive-thru service window on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4:05 a.m. at the fast food location roughly 37 miles from Chicago, according to a report.

MOTHER IN NEW YORK ARRESTED AFTER LETTING YOUNG SON GET TATTOO: POLICE

The suspect, identified as male, drove up to the drive-thru window in a minivan, broke the window, grabbed the cash drawer, and fled, according to the West Chicago Police Department.

The amount of money stolen has yet to be confirmed.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the crime is underway, the report noted.

This is not the first time rising crime in the Chicago area has damaged McDonald's.

"Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question," McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in September.

"'What’s going on in Chicago?' There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis."

It's time to "face facts," according to Kempczinski.

Several companies have announced that they are leaving the area due to the economic conditions and crime.

"Truth is, it's more difficult for me to recruit a new employee to McDonald's to join us in Chicago than it was in the past," Kempczinski said.

chard91
2d ago

Attention author… learn to use a map! West Chicago is a suburb 37 miles outside of Chicago not on Chicago’s westside! This is why society has no respect or interest in journalists, the education system has failed you and you continue to prove it everyday!

Washington, DC
