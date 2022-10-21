Jill Biden defends her son Hunter, knows that he is 'innocent'



F irst lady Jill Biden came to the defense of her son Hunter Biden, who has faced growing scrutiny from Republicans over his business dealings.

While her son is under federal investigation, Biden insisted that he has broken no laws and is not concerned about the cascade of investigations the GOP has threatened should the party take back the House next month, she told NBC News.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” she said. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

The first lady's comments come shortly after new whistleblower disclosures claim that the FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by Hunter Biden. The allegations, released on Oct. 13, relate to Hunter and James Biden, the president's brother, regarding the duo’s dealings with the Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy, as well as Hunter Biden’s work for Ukrainian gas giant Burisma Holdings.

Suspicions over the president's son began when a report about his laptop was published in October 2020, a month before the presidential election. Investigations surrounding Biden's son have increased since his father took office in the White House.

Shortly after the 2020 election, the younger Biden revealed he was under federal investigation in Delaware, saying: “I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

When asked about her husband serving a second term in the White House, the first lady did not give a direct answer, only saying that her husband "understands government better than anybody else."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in September that the FBI will be under a federal investigation if Republicans win back the House in the midterm elections . As of Friday, Republicans are highly favored to win the House on Nov. 8, according to FiveThirtyEight .