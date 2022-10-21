ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Single change in genetic code promotes development of inflammation, high blood pressure and resulting kidney damage

MedicalXpress

Hormone protects against development of fatty liver

A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
News-Medical.net

Study shows a changed microbiome in the lower airways for sarcoidosis patients

Sarcoidosis is a systemic inflammatory disease that is difficult to diagnose and treat, partly because its cause and mechanism remain unclear. It is characterized by the formation of immune cell clusters called granulomas, primarily in the lungs. Given the involvement of this immune response, sarcoidosis may be caused by an infectious pathogen.
Medical News Today

Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
News-Medical.net

Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies

In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
cohaitungchi.com

What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?

What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
MedicalXpress

Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows

Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicineNet.com

Is Gastrointestinal Bleeding Serious? GI Bleeding Causes

Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is serious and can be life-threatening depending on the cause. Most causes of GI bleeding, such as peptic ulcers or hemorrhoids, can be managed fairly easily. However, GI bleeding that occurs due to more serious issues such as bleeding disorders and cancer can be fatal if not treated immediately.
MedicalXpress

Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting

Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
TEXAS STATE
Medical News Today

What is a medullary stroke?

A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
MedicalXpress

Revealed: Anterior prefrontal-putamen circuit essential to response inhibition in humans

The prefrontal-subthalamic neural circuit within the human brain is responsible for stopping inappropriate responses. The striatum in the brain is the main route of direct or excitatory and indirect or inhibitory signals, and this indirect pathway is thought to serve as an alternative stopping mechanism in humans. However, we do not have a clear understanding of how stopping is managed by the prefrontal-striatal indirect pathway.
MedicalXpress

Analysis of genetic changes in rare cancers enables early detection of hereditary cancer risk

An international team of researchers in the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), led by scientists from the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus Dresden, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) in Dresden and Heidelberg, has now shown, in a large-scale study, that patients and their families could benefit from early molecular diagnostics.
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress

Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment

Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
MedicalXpress

Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer

Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.

