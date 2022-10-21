Single change in genetic code promotes development of inflammation, high blood pressure and resulting kidney damage

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
News-Medical.net
Study shows a changed microbiome in the lower airways for sarcoidosis patients
Sarcoidosis is a systemic inflammatory disease that is difficult to diagnose and treat, partly because its cause and mechanism remain unclear. It is characterized by the formation of immune cell clusters called granulomas, primarily in the lungs. Given the involvement of this immune response, sarcoidosis may be caused by an infectious pathogen.
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicineNet.com
Is Gastrointestinal Bleeding Serious? GI Bleeding Causes
Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is serious and can be life-threatening depending on the cause. Most causes of GI bleeding, such as peptic ulcers or hemorrhoids, can be managed fairly easily. However, GI bleeding that occurs due to more serious issues such as bleeding disorders and cancer can be fatal if not treated immediately.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
MedicalXpress
Revealed: Anterior prefrontal-putamen circuit essential to response inhibition in humans
The prefrontal-subthalamic neural circuit within the human brain is responsible for stopping inappropriate responses. The striatum in the brain is the main route of direct or excitatory and indirect or inhibitory signals, and this indirect pathway is thought to serve as an alternative stopping mechanism in humans. However, we do not have a clear understanding of how stopping is managed by the prefrontal-striatal indirect pathway.
MedicalXpress
Analysis of genetic changes in rare cancers enables early detection of hereditary cancer risk
An international team of researchers in the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), led by scientists from the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus Dresden, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) in Dresden and Heidelberg, has now shown, in a large-scale study, that patients and their families could benefit from early molecular diagnostics.
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
