Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
CROSS COUNTRY – The high school cross country season wrapped up saturday with the the wyoming state cross country championships the Sheridan Lady Broncs finished 3rd and the Broncs were 5th, Austin Akers, Landrum Wiley and Kayley Alicke earned all state honors for top ten finishes. Grace Perkins all-stated...
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 3rd At 2022 4A East Conference Meet
Gillette was the site of the 6-team 4A East Conference Meet. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished 2nd and 3rd in the diving event. The 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 2nd. Olivia Dannhaus finished 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. Team Scores: Cheyenne Central – 316…Campbell County – 263…Sheridan...
Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22
0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
Jim Bridger Part 3: Guide and Army Scout
In part three of Jim Bridger’s story we will see his contribution to the Sheridan area and the part he played in Red Cloud’s war. After the Mormons burned his trading post on the Green River, Bridger leased the land to the army, and they built and garrisoned a fort where his trading post had stood. Many of these buildings still stand today at the Fort Bridger State Historical Site.
Crazy Woman Canyon Road Project Closes for Season
Powder River District Ranger Thad Berrett gave a report to the Johnson County Commission at their recent meeting, touching on the Crazy Woman Canyon Road project, dispersed camping, and other topics on the Bighorn National Forest. Berrett discussed the Crazy Woman Road project that has closed for the season and...
SCLT releases first Sheridan County Water Supply Report
The Sheridan Community Land Trust has released its first Sheridan County Water Supply Report. The report contains the latest information about water availability, streamflow, snowpack, drought, soil moisture, and water supply forecasts for the Tongue and Powder Rivers. “This report is a one-stop shop that can help you make decisions...
Sheridan County Ratifies IPAWS-OPEN Agreement
The Sheridan County Commission has ratified and agreement with FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, concerning the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, Open Platform for Emergency Networks, or IPAWS-OPEN. According to fema.gov, IPAWS-OPEN receives and authenticates messages from federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management officials and routes...
JCSD1 Superintendent Speaks for Transportation Director
Johnson County School District #1 Transportation Director Dennis Zezas will be out for awhile, according to Superintendent Charles Auzqui. Auzqui informed the school board during their last meeting and said there are people Zezas has assigned to oversee the department and Auzqui will be meeting with them weekly to keep things “moving forward.”
