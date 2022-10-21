MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO