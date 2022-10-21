Read full article on original website
WPMI
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
WPMI
BURN BAN: Precautions recommended in Mobile, Baldwin Counties as drought continues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s been super dry, and we desperately need rain. Now, much of our viewing area is dealing with drought conditions. Even though all elements for rapid fire growth aren't in place, EMA officials want everyone to still take precautions. A severe drought is now in place for eastern Mobile county and the western slice of Baldwin county due to lack of rain.
WPMI
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on October 23, 2022 at approximately 6;30 p.m., the Foley Police and Fire Department responded to Beach Express and Doc Mcduffie Rd.for a three-vehicle accident. Thomas Carruth, age 91, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Carruth was driving westbound on...
WPMI
The University of Mobile crowns new "Miss UM"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The University of Mobile has a new “Miss UM.”. Michaella Johnson was crowned last night during the school’s annual pageant. Johnson is a senior and is majoring in fine arts in musical theater. Thirteen University of Mobile Students participated. She now moves on...
WPMI
Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
