Kearney Hub
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad
COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
Kearney Hub
UNK celebrating homecoming week with parade, lip-sync contest, other activities
KEARNEY — This celebration is sure to have a fairy-tale ending. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting homecoming next week with a variety of campus and community events set to a “Far, Far Away at UNK” storybook theme. This year’s festivities begin Monday and continue...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
Kearney Hub
The Archway's Halloweenfest will offer family-friendly fun
KEARNEY — Amber Clement remembers the joys of Halloween. She grew up in the country, so coming to town for Halloween made the holiday even more fun. “I remember going around town with my parents,” said the marketing coordinator for The Archway. “We lived in the country, so it was always a treat to come into town and trick-or-treat. I loved the decorated houses. That was really fun. That was one of my best memories.”
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
Migrating whooping cranes prompt temporary closure of Clay County wildlife area
A pair of migrating whooping cranes has prompted the temporary closure of Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, north of Fairfield, Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege principal honored with military awards
HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school. But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy Ham, that was the case when he walked into the school’s gym last week. The entire school gathered to see Staff Sergeant Jerromy Cissell present Ham with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is presented to soldiers who have contributed acts of heroism or meritorious service.
News Channel Nebraska
The Mural Project in Grand Island brings color to downtown
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — To most, the warehouse at Walnut and South Front Streets near downtown Grand Island just looked like another aging building. But to Sharena Arriola Anson, it looked like hundreds of feet of blank canvas. Now, that canvas is coming to life as The Mural Project.
Kearney Hub
In 2 weeks, voters will elect Kearney School Board members
KEARNEY — With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at least two new members after voters have had their say on Nov. 8. Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western
KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile. But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
Kearney Hub
Lexington boys win second straight Class B cross country title
KEARNEY — On the same course where Lexington turned the corner, it reached its destination. Aided by three top ten finishers, the Minutemen captured their second straight Class B boys cross country championship at Kearney. Lexington’s journey back to the top was not all smooth sailing. Weighed down by...
Kearney Hub
Central Missouri rallies to upset Lopers
KEARNEY – The 26th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies rallied to win the opening set and got hot late to down sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. Central Missouri (15-8, 10-4 MIAA) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive...
