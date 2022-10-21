ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Kearney Hub

150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad

COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in

KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

The Archway's Halloweenfest will offer family-friendly fun

KEARNEY — Amber Clement remembers the joys of Halloween. She grew up in the country, so coming to town for Halloween made the holiday even more fun. “I remember going around town with my parents,” said the marketing coordinator for The Archway. “We lived in the country, so it was always a treat to come into town and trick-or-treat. I loved the decorated houses. That was really fun. That was one of my best memories.”
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege principal honored with military awards

HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school. But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy Ham, that was the case when he walked into the school’s gym last week. The entire school gathered to see Staff Sergeant Jerromy Cissell present Ham with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is presented to soldiers who have contributed acts of heroism or meritorious service.
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

The Mural Project in Grand Island brings color to downtown

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — To most, the warehouse at Walnut and South Front Streets near downtown Grand Island just looked like another aging building. But to Sharena Arriola Anson, it looked like hundreds of feet of blank canvas. Now, that canvas is coming to life as The Mural Project.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

In 2 weeks, voters will elect Kearney School Board members

KEARNEY — With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at least two new members after voters have had their say on Nov. 8. Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western

KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile. But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Lexington boys win second straight Class B cross country title

KEARNEY — On the same course where Lexington turned the corner, it reached its destination. Aided by three top ten finishers, the Minutemen captured their second straight Class B boys cross country championship at Kearney. Lexington’s journey back to the top was not all smooth sailing. Weighed down by...
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Central Missouri rallies to upset Lopers

KEARNEY – The 26th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies rallied to win the opening set and got hot late to down sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. Central Missouri (15-8, 10-4 MIAA) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive...
WARRENSBURG, MO

Community Policy