Sheridan Media
Jim Bridger Part 3: Guide and Army Scout
In part three of Jim Bridger’s story we will see his contribution to the Sheridan area and the part he played in Red Cloud’s war. After the Mormons burned his trading post on the Green River, Bridger leased the land to the army, and they built and garrisoned a fort where his trading post had stood. Many of these buildings still stand today at the Fort Bridger State Historical Site.
Sheridan Media
Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22
0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
Sheridan Media
Ribbon Cutting Held Thursday for New Skilled Nursing Facility
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wyoming Veterans Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo was held Thursday with many local and state dignitaries on hand to participate. The facility was built adjacent to the Veterans Home of Wyoming on a portion of the campus just east of the existing buildings.
Lawsuit: Sheridan VA Hospital Covered Up Cause of Patient’s Death
The representative of a deceased patient at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Sheridan claims the hospital covered up the circumstances of the death. His estate seeks up to $11 million in damages, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday. Navy veteran John Behles died on...
Sheridan Media
SCLT releases first Sheridan County Water Supply Report
The Sheridan Community Land Trust has released its first Sheridan County Water Supply Report. The report contains the latest information about water availability, streamflow, snowpack, drought, soil moisture, and water supply forecasts for the Tongue and Powder Rivers. “This report is a one-stop shop that can help you make decisions...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
First Skilled Nursing Facility for Veterans In Wyoming Opens in Buffalo, Despite Location Controversy
Governor Gordon celebrated the opening of Wyoming's first skilled nursing facility for Veterans on Thursday, participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming. The facility was constructed in Buffalo, Wyoming after a tense back-and-forth between lawmakers in 2019. In February of 2019, Tom Morton with K2...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Ratifies IPAWS-OPEN Agreement
The Sheridan County Commission has ratified and agreement with FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, concerning the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, Open Platform for Emergency Networks, or IPAWS-OPEN. According to fema.gov, IPAWS-OPEN receives and authenticates messages from federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management officials and routes...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 3rd At 2022 4A East Conference Meet
Gillette was the site of the 6-team 4A East Conference Meet. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished 2nd and 3rd in the diving event. The 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 2nd. Olivia Dannhaus finished 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. Team Scores: Cheyenne Central – 316…Campbell County – 263…Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
CROSS COUNTRY – The high school cross country season wrapped up saturday with the the wyoming state cross country championships the Sheridan Lady Broncs finished 3rd and the Broncs were 5th, Austin Akers, Landrum Wiley and Kayley Alicke earned all state honors for top ten finishes. Grace Perkins all-stated...
