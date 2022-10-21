ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

biopharmadive.com

Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial

Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
UPI News

FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults. "The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
Reuters

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
News-Medical.net

A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Verywell Health

Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters

Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
News-Medical.net

Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows

The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
The Associated Press

US clears Novavax COVID booster dose

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax. The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 375 points, or 1.2%, to 31,462 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
MedicalXpress

One in ten older Americans has dementia, according to first nationally representative study in more than 20 years

In the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years, Columbia University researchers have found almost 10% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, while another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life. Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who...
Axios

Pfizer to charge $110-$130 a dose for COVID vaccines

Pfizer plans to charge $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine once government purchases end next year, the drugmaker's U.S. president said on an investor call Thursday. The big picture: Weak demand for the shots and private market pressures were expected to cost manufacturers billions once government purchases...

