Health Experts Shut Down Misinformation About Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial: 'They Weren't Skipping a Step'
Health experts are shutting down misinformation being spread about whether or not Pfizer and its partner BioNTech knew about their vaccine's impact on the transmission of COVID prior to the vaccine entering the market. On Oct. 10, Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, testified before the European...
FOXBusiness
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in less than 2 months
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on Saturday said that has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than two months. Bourla, who heads the company that helped to create the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, said he was feeling well and symptom-free. "I’ve not had the...
Cancer vaccines could be ready for use by 2030, say BioNTech founders
According to Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the founders of the German company BioNTech, mRNA vaccines that can help target cancer could be ready for use before the end of this decade, The Guardian has reported. The duo made this remark during their interview with BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults. "The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
News-Medical.net
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters
Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax. The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.
NIH study finds hair straightening chemicals linked to higher risk of uterine cancer
WASHINGTON — Hair straightening products like chemical relaxers are very popular, especially among Black women. But a new study by the National Institutes of Health shows using these products may increase your risk of developing uterine cancer over time. “Your skin can absorb chemicals that are placed on your...
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 375 points, or 1.2%, to 31,462 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year
Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but...
MedicalXpress
One in ten older Americans has dementia, according to first nationally representative study in more than 20 years
In the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years, Columbia University researchers have found almost 10% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, while another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life. Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who...
Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose When Government Contract Ends
Pfizer is raising the "commercial list price" for its coronavirus vaccines. The pharmaceutical company said Friday that the drug will cost between $110 to $130 per dose once its government contract ends, according to the Associated Press, though many will continue to receive the shot for free. New prices could...
Pfizer to charge $110-$130 a dose for COVID vaccines
Pfizer plans to charge $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine once government purchases end next year, the drugmaker's U.S. president said on an investor call Thursday. The big picture: Weak demand for the shots and private market pressures were expected to cost manufacturers billions once government purchases...
