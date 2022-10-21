Read full article on original website
Tidal Wave of Big Tech Earnings: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Amazon, Huntington Bancshares and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Amazon.com, Huntington Bancshares, Prologis, Williams-Sonoma and more.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
freightwaves.com
UPS hikes 2023 GRI by 6.9%, matching FedEx
UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) increase takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) increase. The UPS increase applies to its U.S. air and ground delivery services, as well as its international services. UPS also announced a 6.2% increase on heavier weighted air shipments moving within the U.S....
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
freightwaves.com
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
freightwaves.com
Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics acquires niche 3PL
Hazardous materials hauler Grammer Logistics announced Monday it has acquired specialty 3PL Logistics Management Resources Inc. (LMR). Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LMR provides managed transportation services in the chemicals and industrial gases industries. The 41-year-old 3PL specializes in bulk tank, truckload, drayage and...
american-rails.com
GE "B36-7" Locomotives
The B36-7 was General Electric's most powerful four-axle "Dash 7" model. It, along with the earlier B30-7, was designed for high-speed freight service over relatively level grades where high tractive effort was unnecessary. By the time the model was cataloged, railroads had largely lost interest in such designs, citing increased...
freightwaves.com
How far from the bottom are we?
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index (Linehaul Only), Contract Load Accepted Volume – USA SONAR: NTIL.USA, CLAV.USA. Truckload spot rates excluding total estimated fuel costs have dropped 37% since their peak value achieved in the first week of January, according to the National Truckload Index, Linehaul Only (NTIL).
freightwaves.com
5 SONAR charts that stand out
Sick of earnings season yet? It’s this time of the quarter when I miss my old position as a sell-side stock analyst the least. For those looking to get caught up on earnings, there is plenty of coverage on FreightWaves. For freight carriers, the themes so far have been loosening market conditions and the lack of a fall peak season this year. Meanwhile, for CPG companies, recent themes include rising demand elasticities, moderating price increases, pressure from private label brands, continuing supply chain challenges and ongoing labor constraints.
freightwaves.com
5 biggest fulfillment challenges for e-commerce brands
The global e-commerce market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% over the next five years — while not quite matching the explosive growth we saw at the start of the pandemic, that’s still a healthy level. But with all of that growth,...
freightwaves.com
Meet the leader of project44, FreightTech’s multibillion dollar unicorn – WTT
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are catching up with project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless. They’ll get into the visibility leader’s massive growth, leading from the helm through a shipping crisis, building a global team and the perspective gained from fatherhood. Winter is coming, literally....
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia....
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
freightwaves.com
AtoB lays off 30% of employees after massive funding round
Just months after raising $155 million in a Series B funding round, San Francisco-based AtoB has laid off 30% of its employees. “Today, we had to make the difficult decision to let a group of AtoB employees go in response to external economic headwinds and a broader restructuring we’ve undertaken to ensure the company delivers for our customers,” AtoB spokeswoman Elizabeth Ashford told SFGATE in a statement Tuesday. “The team members we said goodbye to today all made incredible contributions to the company, and their hard work has been instrumental to AtoB’s growth.”
energynow.ca
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row – Baker Hughes
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 771 in the week to Oct. 21, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count...
