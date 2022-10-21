ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
ABC Action News

Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
townandtourist.com

15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
ABC Action News

Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Announces Statewide Naloxone Dispensing Program for Florida First Responders

Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a statewide agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders across Florida. The announcement comes as Moody continues to fight the national opioid crisis. As part of those efforts, Walmart has agreed to partner with the state in dispensing naloxone to law enforcement and first responders across Florida.
click orlando

What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando

Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
