click orlando
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
ABC Action News
Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Recovery
This week, Governor Ron DeSantis continued to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Ian and make major announcements related to storm recovery. The Governor announced the opening of the Sanibel Causeway for vehicle access and signed an Executive Order to extend the deadline for property taxes
Ron DeSantis Helps Sole Proprietors in the Marine Fisheries Industry Receive Assistance
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the Marine Fisheries Industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota Counties to receive critical assistance. This announcement follows DeSantis’ request, made last...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
Confirmed Hurricane Ian Deaths In Florida Reach 114
Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category
townandtourist.com
15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Extending Property Tax Deadline For Communities Impacted By Hurricane Ian
On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 22-242 to suspend deadlines for payment of property taxes in counties that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. The EO extends to real property including personal homes and commercial property that was destroyed or otherwise rendered
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state
ABC Action News
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Ashley Moody Announces Statewide Naloxone Dispensing Program for Florida First Responders
Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a statewide agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders across Florida. The announcement comes as Moody continues to fight the national opioid crisis. As part of those efforts, Walmart has agreed to partner with the state in dispensing naloxone to law enforcement and first responders across Florida.
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Demotech President ‘cautiously optimistic’ over insurers’ survival after Hurricane Ian
The damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian is extensive but what if you think you have only a little damage? Should you still file a claim?
click orlando
Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
No Jackpot Winners In Saturday’s Powerball Drawing, Florida Players Now Have Chance At $610M
Powerball players awaited the numbers for the $580 million drawing on Saturday night. However, there were no jackpot winners as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to the Powerball website. The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19,
Protect all drivers: AAA wants to expand Florida’s ‘Move Over’ laws
ORLANDO, Fla. — When it come comes to protecting all drivers on the road, AAA is calling for stricter laws to keep people safe on the side of the road. AAA is launching its “Move Over for Me” campaign, in effort to broaden awareness and strengthen the Move Over law to protect all drivers on the roadside.
