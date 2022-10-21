ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky State University says it needs help to fix ‘atrocious’ state of facilities

By WKYU
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmHhH_0ihpy2LC00

Leaders at Kentucky State University say they may need more help from state lawmakers to address dire facilities conditions. Officials at the historically Black university told lawmakers they’re trying to dig the school out of a financial mess, but leaky roofs, bugs and broken flooring are sending prospective students “running away.”

During a committee meeting Wednesday, the school’s interim leadership team showed lawmakers photos of buckets collecting water from leaking roofs, missing and broken floor tiles, soiled carpets, defunct HVAC units and university vehicles with broken tail lights.

“Keep in mind, the first 10 minutes that these parents and students are walking around campus that this is what they’re seeing,” KSU Interim Chief of Staff Daarel Burnette said.

Last week, university officials issued a declaration of emergency regarding the state of its buildings.

Kentucky State is under pressure to improve enrollment, graduation rates and address financial woes after a report came out in 2021 showing the university faced a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall and alleged misconduct by former leaders.

The state overhauled the school’s governing board last year and installed a turn-around team that includes Burnette and KSU Interim President Ronald Johnson.

Burnette said the school is trying to boost enrollment and shore up finances, but it’s difficult when students, faculty and staff are being exposed to “atrocious” conditions because the school doesn’t have enough custodial and maintenance staff.

Burnette said KSU is in the early negotiating stages with “someone that can come in and help us remedy these problems.” But Burnette added, “we’re not too sure how much that’s going to cause and we may end up having to come to you all for some assistance.”

Republican lawmakers, however, signaled reluctance to intercede.

Kenton County Republican Sen. Christian McDaniel blamed the state of the historically Black school’s facilities on a “bad culture.”

“In a lot of those little things — gutter-cleaning, trash pickup — that’s just culture,” McDaniel said.

“We want to see you succeed,” McDaniel continued, “but I would also say the General Assembly is probably at the end of its financial patience with Kentucky State University. And so we really need you to come with a good, solid financial plan.”

Last year, the GOP-led legislature gave KSU the $23 million it needed to stay afloat, on the condition that educational outcomes improve. Some Republican leaders have suggested they would shutter the institution if it doesn’t turn around.

Franklin County Rep. Derrick Graham, a Democrat and KSU alumnus, said lawmakers are in part to blame for the school’s troubles. Graham said over the decades, the school has been treated differently than other predominantly white institutions, like the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville.

“We cannot put this only on Kentucky State University,” Graham said. “It is also on the General Assembly, because the General Assembly has not provided the funding that the administrations have requested, year after year, after year, after year.”

KSU has until Nov. 1 to submit an improvement plan to lawmakers, which must include strategies for strengthening management, finances, enrollment, graduation rates and plans to develop online degrees.

Comments / 4

Bo Jiden
3d ago

Welfare institution, shut it down. Obviously the educators are not good managers Enough taxpayers wasted money.

Reply
7
michael ippolito
3d ago

They are receiving a total of 38 million in tax money already and now more. Bad manager

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky raises more than $160,000 for flood relief victims

Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage meant a bit more this year. The Wildcats not only put a solid game in the books but also raised $162,450 for victims of this summer’s flooding. The Cats and Calipari also raised more than $2 million for Eastern Kentucky flood relief with an open practice and a telethon at Rupp Arena earlier this year back in August.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
KENTUCKY STATE
Recycling Today

Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility

Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK

The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
KENTUCKY STATE
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy