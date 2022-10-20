Read full article on original website
Ralph Fiennes Says Abuse Directed at J.K. Rowling Over Trans Controversy is “Disgusting”
Ralph Fiennes has defended J.K. Rowling over her controversial stance on transgender rights. Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort across four Harry Potter films, told the New York Times that Rowling is not an “obscene, über-right-wing fascist,” when discussing her comments over transgender issues, and that she doesn’t deserve the “verbal abuse” that has been directed at her.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72Graham Norton Argues Cancel Culture Is "Wrong Word," Says It Should Be "Accountability" “The verbal abuse...
Musician Rhiannon Gidden on her new children's book about taking back her home
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, "Build a House." Back in the summer of 2020, when racial justice protests were unfurling all across the country... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: George Floyd. George Floyd. CHANG: ...Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens was...
Director Chinonye Chukwu on 'Till' and the story of Emmett Till's mother
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with director Chinonye Chukwu about her new film Till. You may be familiar with the story of Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old African American Chicago teen who, in 1955, was abducted and brutally murdered while visiting family in a small town in Mississippi - Money, Miss. - all for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The story has so often been relegated to that basic fact. But in her new film "Till," director Chinonye Chukwu tells the story from a different perspective - that of Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Take a look at Leslie Jordan's best moments of dancing, singing and storytelling
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well for roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, died Monday at age 67. While his acting career spanned more than 30 years, Jordan began reaching new audiences during...
Country music artists Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on their friendship
TANYA TUCKER: You know, (singing) I don't mind keeping picture. So... BRANDI CARLILE: (Singing) I don't wear those shoes no more. TUCKER: That's it. Go, girl. KELLY: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are queens of American music, and now they are making it together. In the first part of this conversation, which aired Friday, we talked about the album they came together to make, which won best country album at the Grammys in 2020. Today, we're going to hear about the friendship that developed during that collaboration.
'The Loneliest Time' showcases Carly Rae Jepsen's versatility
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) California, it crossed my mind once we were pressed into the... STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Carly Rae Jepsen first broke through about a decade ago with a song called "Call Me Maybe," which is basically a perfect three-minute pop song. But it didn't necessarily seem like she was going to have the crazy staying power that she has had. She has been remarkably consistent across the albums she's put out. So I was really excited to hear this new record, "The Loneliest Time." And the first thing that stood out for me about this record is how versatile she is and how many kind of different kinds of pop songs and different approaches to pop songs she takes on a record that still feels consistent.
A new book of short stories twists familiar moments in unexpected and chilling ways
Samanta Schweblin's new short stories take place against familiar everyday scenes. But she twists and turns those moments in unexpected and chilling ways. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with the author. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Nothing is as it seems in "Seven Empty Houses." That's the new collection of stories by author...
Easy Life frontman Murray Matravers on their new album 'Maybe In Another Life'
EASY LIFE: (Singing) Growing pains, growing pains. RASCOE: Easy Life hails from England, and its sophomore album is wistful, catchy and in some ways a departure from the band's typically sunny vibe and offers a melancholy meditation on popular culture today. Murray Matravers is the lead singer of the group and joins us now from Preston in north England. Welcome.
Pop Culture Happy Hour
When the song "Call Me Maybe" became a hit in 2012, it didn't seem like we'd still be talking about Carly Rae Jepsen a decade later. But here we are. In these last few years, Jepsen has become a full-blown pop star, thanks to well-received albums like "Emotion" and "Dedicated." And now, she's back with a new record. I'm Aisha Harris.
From gospel to opera, soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly little chorus...
What it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to hair stylist April Kayganich about what it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair. So now that we've heard what the science suggests about the risk of hair relaxers, maybe you've decided to stop using them. To help us figure out how to do that, we're joined now by April Kayganich. She's a hair stylist and texture expert in Austin, Texas. Welcome to the show.
33 Actors Who Gave Such Award-Worthy Performances, It's Hard To Believe They Were All Under 23 Years Old At The Time
Jenna Ortega is so good in everything, but her performance in The Fallout deserves more attention.
