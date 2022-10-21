Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More. October is almost over, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the tantalising Autumn taste menus many local European chefs in Bangkok have been offering lately. Or, go in a totally different dining direction altogether… since there’s always something unique and unexpected out there if you look hard enough.
The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family
Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
Cocktail of the week: Nobu’s kōyō Mediterranean – recipe
Colourful leaves, or kōyō, are to the Japanese autumn what cherry blossoms are to the country’s spring. This take on G&T is particularly well suited to this time of year, though its zestiness and herbal flavours hark back to summer, too, with the saltiness of the olive contrasting with the sweet cherry and hint of rosemary. Close your eyes, feel the cool breeze on your cheeks and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
Negroni
In case you missed it: This simple Italian cocktail has taken over bar menus across the United States. Award-winning bar programs like that of New York City's iconic Dante boast entire Negroni menus filled with creative, enticing variations on the bitter, slightly sweet cocktail. In 2013 Campari, even teamed up with drinks publication Imbibe to launch Negroni week, an entire week in mid-September dedicated to celebrating the cocktail. For Contributing Editor, Brian Freedman, sipping a perfectly mixed Negroni can be an emotional, highly transportive experience. "Like so many of us, cocktail hour became a ritual in our house pretty early on in 2020, a single buoy of normalcy that we could cling to in the otherwise choppy seas of navigating a pandemic," writes Freedman. Negronis became the drink of choice during happy hour at his home: "Negronis were a daily dalliance…[It's] refreshing, not too boozy, and unerringly cheerful. Plus, it reminded us of Italy," he adds.
Fox 59
Jeptha Creed concocts chocolate cocktails for Alzheimer’s Association
Chocolate Sunday is a decadent event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association that will include interactive chocolate stations, signature cocktails, a specially-curated brunch, auction, and an impact speaker. Jeptha Creed has created cocktails in honor of the event. Molè Mary. 1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka. 2 Dashes...
Dining review: Mutual appreciation at Happy Time Korean Restaurant
Happy Time Korean Restaurant was a surprise and not just because the food was so good and abundant. Rather, it was a rare experience to feel genuinely appreciated as a dining patron. Service at most of the restaurants visited for review has been consistently friendly and helpful. Yet, our server...
This Newly Renovated Burgundian Hotel Is a Masterclass in Fine Dining
Trundling down the Burgundian stretch of the Nationale 6 highway connecting France and Italy, any driver in the know will stop in the quiet village of Saulieu, population 2,473, where the Côte d’Or has been a French gastronomy destination for nearly a century. Chef Alexandre Dumaine first earned...
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Kardea Brown shares 2 family favorite Gullah recipes from new cookbook 'The Way Home'
Kardea Brown shares two recipes from her cookbook "The Way Home."
Food & Wine
The 12 Best Tagines of 2022
For those new to this type of clay pot cooking, a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes, you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Three Diwali recipes from top chef at Michelin restaurant to create affordable Indian feast at home
As thousands across the UK gather to celebrate Diwali also known as the “Festival of Lights”, Tesco has teamed up with top chef Rohit Ghai from Michelin starred restaurant Kutir. Rohit is on a mission to help families create delicious and affordable Diwali feasts to enjoy at home throughout the epic five-day celebration which runs from Monday October 24 - Friday October 28.
Alex Guarnaschelli On 20 Years At Her Restaurant, Butter - Exclusive Interview
Even if you're a casual Food Network watcher, you're probably familiar with Alex Guarnaschelli. The Iron Chef, TV personality, and restauranter does it all. She's a longtime "Chopped" judge, a co-host on "The Kitchen," the one-woman culinary wizard on her own show, "Alex vs. America," and so much more. And through it all, she's been behind the scenes at her New York City restaurant, Butter. The eatery has enjoyed two decades as a mainstay of the Manhattan elite, bringing VIPs from far and wide to see and eat some absolutely delicious greenmarket-driven cuisine.
macaronikid.com
Apple Crisp Bars
It's been weeks since we went apple picking and here I am... 3 apple desserts in and still a ton of apples left over! Someone talk me out of a peck of apples next year. :) Who am I kidding? I love baking and this is one of the best times of year to do it. It's been years since I've made these apple crisp bars and I'm glad I made them because they are delicious.
Is Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Worth It? Some Intrepid Diners Did the Math
Now that Olive Garden has revived its Never Ending Pasta Bowl at a premium price, you may be wondering: Is the deal still worth it? Here’s what happened after some diners did the math.
Punch
Master the Scotch Whisky Classics
From the Rob Roy to the Rusty Nail, here are the essential Scotch cocktails to know. The popular notion that Scotch is better sipped than mixed has yielded a relatively thin category of classic cocktails made with the spirit. Nonetheless, those created over the past century have shown real staying power—and with good reason.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
Comments / 0