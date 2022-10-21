ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Illinois Business Journal

Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program needs volunteers

Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion!. The Senior Companion Program pairs volunteers, ages 55 and older, with seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program covers Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance...
BELLEVILLE, IL
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair hits Tri-Township Park

Local crafters from around the Tri-Township arena came to the Activity Center on Saturday to show off their wares. At the 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair, artisans from Troy and surrounding communities set up booths beginning at 8 a.m, both inside and outside of the center at Tri-Township Park, to promote and sell their hand-made crafts. There were an estimated 20 to 25 vendors set up inside, while about 20 vendors set up shop outside.
TROY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River picks new electric supplier

Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
WOOD RIVER, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer awaits drydown after late planting

SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim. “It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022

Anybody can go to Johnnie Brock’s and buy a Batman outfit. But if you want to look apropos for 2022, we recommend going with something much harder to pull off: a St. Louis-specific Halloween costume. Some of these let you show off your inner snark. Others simply allow you to declare your love for all things St. Louis. Either way, you’ll make an indelible impression — and cement your place as someone who knows what’s up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22

Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

