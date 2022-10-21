Anybody can go to Johnnie Brock’s and buy a Batman outfit. But if you want to look apropos for 2022, we recommend going with something much harder to pull off: a St. Louis-specific Halloween costume. Some of these let you show off your inner snark. Others simply allow you to declare your love for all things St. Louis. Either way, you’ll make an indelible impression — and cement your place as someone who knows what’s up.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO