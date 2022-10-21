Read full article on original website
CBS 58
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
CBS 58
Sheriff Lucas makes donation to Call to Duty Memorial on last day as sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sheriff Earnell Lucas has completed his last official duty as the Milwaukee County Sheriff Sunday, Oct. 23 -- one that honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. As Sheriff Lucas winds down his time with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, he's giving...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
CBS 58
In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know
MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in-person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in-person...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing child
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing child named Jonathan Perez. Police say Perez is an 11-year-old male with a light build, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. Police say he was last seen wearing a colorful "Looney Tunes" lightweight...
CBS 58
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin set to benefit from ATV/UTV fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An event to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has ATV/UTV fun to earn money for a good cause, including around $22,000 last year alone, and it is back in Southeast Wisconsin again this year. The 15th annual ATV/UTV Charity Ride is taking place this weekend in Washington County,...
CBS 58
Defense rests in Waukesha Tragedy trial as Darrell Brooks displays aggressive behavior
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Jennifer Dorow quickly found that Darrell Brooks had forfeited his right to call any further witnesses to testify, including himself, after failing to cooperate with questioning on Monday morning. That rested the defense's case with the judge declaring the evidentiary portion of the trial...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
CBS 58
Shooting at 94th and Thurston leaves man wounded in leg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:45 p.m. near 94th and Thurston. A 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg around 11:24 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time....
CBS 58
10-fold influx of Wisconsin patients traveling to Planned Parenthood of Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It has been four months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade and because of the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, physicians and staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin have since had to change everything about what they do. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they've seen a 10-fold increase of patients from Wisconsin.
CBS 58
23-year-old man shot in leg at 73rd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 around 12:20 a.m. near 73rd and Capitol. Police say a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital around 12:38 a.m. with a non-fatal wound to his leg. There is no information on a suspect...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding Woodman's retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market. Police say the male suspect was last seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan Altima with a Wisconsin license plate number of ANE4933.
CBS 58
Kenosha police address parents following hoax active shooter calls
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are addressing parents after more than a dozen Wisconsin schools went into lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20. They were targeted by hoax calls that claimed an active shooter was in the schools. In a message on Facebook Friday, Kenosha police sympathized with parents who...
CBS 58
Milwaukee 'Brew City Pickles seeks to provide space for Wisconsin food producers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This is a story about something more than pickles. "You tell your parents you're going to quit your corporate job, with a 401k, and like profit share, to make pickles, they get a little worry-some," said Jessie Avery, Co-owner of Brew City Pickles. The Milwaukee based...
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
CBS 58
Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
CBS 58
More than 100 bullets fired in overnight shooting leaving 6 men wounded near Fond du Lac and Hoyt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they are investigating an overnight shooting that took place at around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 near Fond du Lac Ave. and Hoyt Pl. According to police six males were shot. The ages of the male victims were: 17, 21, 22, 23,...
CBS 58
Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a "boxtume?"
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Knight...
CBS 58
MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
