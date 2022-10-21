ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in-person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in-person...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing child

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing child named Jonathan Perez. Police say Perez is an 11-year-old male with a light build, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. Police say he was last seen wearing a colorful "Looney Tunes" lightweight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin set to benefit from ATV/UTV fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An event to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has ATV/UTV fun to earn money for a good cause, including around $22,000 last year alone, and it is back in Southeast Wisconsin again this year. The 15th annual ATV/UTV Charity Ride is taking place this weekend in Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting at 94th and Thurston leaves man wounded in leg

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:45 p.m. near 94th and Thurston. A 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg around 11:24 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old man shot in leg at 73rd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 around 12:20 a.m. near 73rd and Capitol. Police say a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital around 12:38 a.m. with a non-fatal wound to his leg. There is no information on a suspect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha police address parents following hoax active shooter calls

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are addressing parents after more than a dozen Wisconsin schools went into lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20. They were targeted by hoax calls that claimed an active shooter was in the schools. In a message on Facebook Friday, Kenosha police sympathized with parents who...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a "boxtume?"

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Knight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
MILWAUKEE, WI

