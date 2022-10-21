Who’s ARod dating now? Seems the ex baller has moved on yet again with this influencer

Alex Rodriguez doesn’t stay solo long.

The former baller apparently has a new squeeze, a few months after splitting with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett .

Theirs seemed to be a summer fling. The then-couple partied overseas on a yacht while Rodriguez’s famous ex Jennifer Lopez planned her pair of weddings to way-on-again flame Ben Affleck.

Yep. That was then, this is now.

These days, the woman pictured on the Westminster Christian alum’s arm a few weeks back is (drum roll!) Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Whaddya know? Seems the native Canadian is a fitness influencer as well (locals may recall ARod and JLo shared many a gym date in Miami during their relationship).

Some Internet digging reveals Cordeiro, who calls herself a “Lifestyle Transformation Specialist,” is a single parent, with two daughters, just like the 47-year-old ex Yankee. Her Facebook profile pic shows her two girls adorably jumping on her back.

Cordeiro told Oxygen earlier this year that she includes her kids in all her workouts and competitions and trains with them.

“I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals,” she told the outlet. “Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle.”

We see a lot of potential here for a long lasting match-up (no sarcasm detected).

In all seriousness, here’s hoping, though we really don’t even have a clue if they are a thing at all. One thing’s for certain: They are not Instagram official as of yet.

The weight lifting enthusiasts’ feed is lit with mostly selfies, ripped muscles on full display.

“When your body syncs with your mind, it’s all possible,” Cordeiro captions one post in which she poses in the buff. “Everything and anything.”