Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
Tom Garus attends first high school football game
KLTV'S Avery Gorman speaks about the fire at the family life center at the First Baptist church in Overton that happened overnight. Hot spots from a fire Sunday night in Overton have flared back up Monday morning. Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph. Updated: 4...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton. Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT. At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before...
College Football: Landry Locker's Lone Star State Top 10, Week Eight
Here is this week’s Lone Star Top 10, the 10 best college football teams in the state of Texas. Send all of your complaints to @LandryLocker.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Cowgirls lose intense district match against Flower Mound
The crowd watches with baited breath as the ball moves in a flurry across the court. The score inches up as the ball does not touch the ground. Finally, it lands: the match is over. Yesterday, the Coppell volleyball team played against Flower Mound at the Coppell High School Arena...
Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Lakes Middle School is celebrating a nation-wide annual event called “Rock Your School.”. “Rock Your School” originated from an organization called Get Your Teach On. The annual event encourages students and teachers to get creative and have fun while learning. Schools across the...
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - High school football is huge in East Texas, and fan loyalty to teams is often serious business. One East Texas high school football fan was recognized for proving his loyalty, over the test of time. At Friday night’s Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow...
