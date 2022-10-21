ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Tom Garus attends first high school football game

KLTV'S Avery Gorman speaks about the fire at the family life center at the First Baptist church in Overton that happened overnight. Hot spots from a fire Sunday night in Overton have flared back up Monday morning. Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph. Updated: 4...
KLTV

Red Zone Reel Week 9

Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton. Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT. At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before...
BECKVILLE, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Cowgirls lose intense district match against Flower Mound

The crowd watches with baited breath as the ball moves in a flurry across the court. The score inches up as the ball does not touch the ground. Finally, it lands: the match is over. Yesterday, the Coppell volleyball team played against Flower Mound at the Coppell High School Arena...
COPPELL, TX
KLTV

Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Lakes Middle School is celebrating a nation-wide annual event called “Rock Your School.”. “Rock Your School” originated from an organization called Get Your Teach On. The annual event encourages students and teachers to get creative and have fun while learning. Schools across the...
TYLER, TX

