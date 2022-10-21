Read full article on original website
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
The Wedding Fashion Issue
When it comes to wedding dress shopping, we find that most engaged women fall into two camps: There’s the group that knows they’ve found “the one” the moment they put it on, moved to tears in the fitting room, and there’s the group that never has an emotional reaction to a single gown. I, for one, fell into the latter camp. Did I love my wedding dress? Absolutely. Did I think it was the only possible gown made for me and my wedding day? No.
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels
No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert
Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest...
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
The 7 best undershirts for white dress shirts
Wearing an undershirt can help extend the life of your white dress shirts, providing an extra barrier against sweat stains and saving you money in the long run. The best undershirts for white dress shirts fit close to the body and are made of breathable, lightweight fabrics that absorb or wick away moisture, such as cotton, rayon, or modal. They come in sleeveless and short-sleeved designs, in scoop-neck, V-neck, and crew-neck options.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala
Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble. The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
7 Things a Bride Should Know Before Shopping at Grace Loves Lace
Not even five minutes into my visit at the new Grace Loves Lace boutique in Washington DC, I was already fantasizing about ways I could repurpose a wedding gown that don't involve actually getting married. I walked down the aisle nearly three years ago, so my bridal-attire needs are squarely...
These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Women’s denim jackets are a classical piece of clothing ideal for any occasion
The unassuming denim jacket is a surprisingly straightforward piece of apparel. Although it may not come to mind when someone thinks of denim or even classic style, almost everyone has one and looks fantastic in one. The popularity of the straightforward denim jacket might be attributed to its adaptability. What was originally a simple labor jacket may now be customized to fit individuals of every age, gender, and fashion preference.
The 26 Best Combat Boots for Women to Wear This Season
Combat boots have been around since… forever. Beginning in the first century, people have worn a variation of what we have now. Introduced originally as shoes for — surprise, surprise — combat, the shoe morphed from a battlefield go-to into an adopted shoe of choice for the subculture set in the ’60s and ’70s. Seen on everyone from rockers, punk music enthusiasts, gothic and alternative kids, combat boots have carried a reputation for their durability, performance and overall comfort. They’re an essential if you are a frequent concertgoer. Pretty quickly, the fashion set caught on to the appeal of women’s combat boots,...
Schutz Launces Fall 2022 Campaign with Candice Swanepoel in Sequin Cowboy Boots & Strappy Sandals
Schutz has announced the launch of its fall 2022 campaign featuring South African model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel. Launched on Oct. 19, the campaign was shot by Luigi and Lango and art directed by Giovanni Bianco. Set in Brooklyn, New York, the campaign sees Swanepoel posing in various Schutz silhouettes. Unafraid to embark on a different journey, Schutz’s latest offering caters to those who want to stand out from the crowd as their fearless yet authentic self. The Brazilian born brand’s latest styles are made from higher-quality materials, which ensure they can handle anything coming their way. The Julianna, one of Schutz’s...
Christina Ricci Poses in Oversized Leather Pants & Square-Toe Shoes for W Magazine’s The New Originals Issue
This week, W Magazine unveiled its annual Originals portfolio as part of Volume 5 The New Originals issue that hit newsstands on Oct. 18. The Originals portfolio highlights noteworthy talents from all walks of life including actors, musicians, fashion designers, creatives and more, who push boundaries and are leading the cultural conversation. Among one of those noteworthy talents, Christina Ricci posed for the glossy spread. Dressed in a dapper manner, “The Adams Family” star was clad in three stellar looks. The first ensemble saw the star styled in a white long-sleeve knit with a ruffled trim collar and a plunging neckline. The...
