‘Woman King’ Producer Cathy Schulman Calls for Greater Representation: ‘Change the Decision-Making Table to Be Inclusive of Women’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO