ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Woman King’ Producer Cathy Schulman Calls for Greater Representation: ‘Change the Decision-Making Table to Be Inclusive of Women’

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary

In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. More from Variety. UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: 'Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West'. “This...
SFGate

Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.”. More from Variety. What's Wrong With Viserys? 'House of the Dragon' Prosthetic Designer Explains His Flesh-Eating Disease and...
SFGate

‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer: Roy Kids Form a ‘Rebel Alliance’

HBO has released the official trailer for Season 4 of “Succession,” revealing that tensions are higher than ever between members of the Roy family. “I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies,” Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the teaser, which first aired Sunday night ahead of the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale.
SFGate

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
SFGate

Henry Cavill: ‘I Am Back as Superman’

Henry Cavill posted to social media on Monday that he is “back as Superman” following his cameo in the post-credits scene of “Black Adam,” which opened on Friday to $140 million worldwide. More from Variety. “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting...
SFGate

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Here Comes Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular characters and introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. After helping save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame,” Lang is the most popular guy around in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy