‘Woman King’ Producer Cathy Schulman Calls for Greater Representation: ‘Change the Decision-Making Table to Be Inclusive of Women’

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary
In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. More from Variety. UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: 'Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West'. “This...
Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The beloved "Will and Grace" star reportedly was in a car crash on Monday in Los Angeles.
Memento International Boards Romance Drama About French Painters ‘Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Memento International has boarded Martin Provost’s film portraying the art and epic love of renowned French painters Pierre and Marthe Bonnard. Titled “Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe,” the movie will star Cecile de France (“Lost Illusions”), Vincent Macaigne (“Irma Vep”) and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”).
Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’
On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.”. More from Variety. What's Wrong With Viserys? 'House of the Dragon' Prosthetic Designer Explains His Flesh-Eating Disease and...
‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer: Roy Kids Form a ‘Rebel Alliance’
HBO has released the official trailer for Season 4 of “Succession,” revealing that tensions are higher than ever between members of the Roy family. “I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies,” Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the teaser, which first aired Sunday night ahead of the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale.
Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
How ‘Armageddon Time’ Evoked the Dawn of the ’80s With Help From Muhammad Ali
Making “Armageddon Time” proved both a gift and weirdly traumatizing for director James Gray, who revisited his old New York City stomping grounds for the Focus Features release arriving in theaters next month. One of Gray’s most personal films yet, it loosely follows his experiences as a student...
Henry Cavill: ‘I Am Back as Superman’
Henry Cavill posted to social media on Monday that he is “back as Superman” following his cameo in the post-credits scene of “Black Adam,” which opened on Friday to $140 million worldwide. More from Variety. “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting...
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’
Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Here Comes Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular characters and introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. After helping save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame,” Lang is the most popular guy around in the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
