Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Executive Outfitters Host Veterans Dove Hunt
For more than 10 years, the team at Executive Outfitters has partnered with Patriots and Heroes Outdoors to offer military veterans who have service or combat-related injuries an opportunity to enjoy a unique and safe dove hunting experience in the Coleman and Brownwood area. In Texas, Patriots and Heroes Outdoors...
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
colemantoday.com
Jim Guess, 77
Jim Guess, age 77, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street in Coleman. The funeral service will be private. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
‘They like to play jokes with us’: Owners share the history of Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town out west lies a building full of history, the wild west and paranormal activity. In October 2015, an article was published about this hotel and the paranormal activity visitors had experienced. Dan Lafave, Co-owner of the Olde Park Hotel, was intrigued and reached out to tour the […]
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
colemantoday.com
Final Week of Book Sale - October 25th - 29th
Well folks it's about time to pack up all the books left in the book sale. And I want to tell everyone this sale has been one of the best we've had in a long time. A big THANK YOU to all who came and supported the children of our community. All proceeds go towards the Summer Reading Program. But, before we store the books, let's have one big last hurrah! So, here's the deal, October 25th - 29th, during regular library hours we will have a $1.00 a bag sale. All the books you can get in a bag furnished by the library for one dollar! No limit on how many bags you want.
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
2022 Trunk-or-Treat events in and around Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022: St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education: Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street). Pioneer Baptist: Wednesday, […]
colemantoday.com
Texas Chamber of Commerce Week - WE THANK YOU !!
Governor Greg Abbott released an official proclamation celebrating the individuals, businesses, and community leaders who work diligently to create an environment of prosperity and a place Texans love to call home. This week was declared Texas Chamber of Commerce Week by the Governor. Our local Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is very active in our community and we ABSOLUTELY appreciate all they do! The annual Fiesta de la Paloma that was held the first weekend in October was a huge success due to their diligence and hard work. Executive Director Becky Slayton is an amazing leader. She and the Chamber board work to promote Coleman and Coleman County businesses. We thank the Chamber for all they do and wish them future success in their activities!
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Cross Country District Meet, October 12, 2022
These photos are from the District Cross Country meet where the Bluekatts were 3rd place as a team, qualifying for the Regional meet. Also, Jacob Ramirez was the District Champion in the boys division and Brody Bland placed 5th qualifying both of them for the Regional meet. GOOD LUCK to you ALL! (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Through Week 9
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 9 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, San Saba, Cross Plains notch district victories
MAY – The sixmanfootball.com Class A Division I May Tigers remained undefeated with a 60-14 victory over Santa Anna Friday night in District 14 action. May (8-0, 3-0) produced 281 yards of total offense – 211 rushing and 70 passing – against the Santa Anna (3-5, 0-2) defense.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23. The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased before authorities […]
VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Chaplains of Abilene prison ask for volunteers for one-time opportunity for children to see incarcerated fathers
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The French Robertson Unit, a maximum-security State prison in Abilene, has something brewing for the good of its inmates and their families. Chaplains of the prison want to host a one-day camp called A Day with God, where children will have the opportunity to spend the entire day with their incarcerated […]
DRONE FOOTAGE: St. Ann’s Hospital catches fire for 3rd time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in a month, the site that once housed St. Ann’s Hospital went up in flames Tuesday morning. Take a look at this drone footage: St. Ann’s first caught fire in 2017, then again on October 6 and the latest was just Tuesday morning. The St. Ann’s site […]
ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
HAPPENING NOW: Fire once again engulfs St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire has once again engulfed the old St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene Tuesday morning. Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from what remained of the building at N 13th Street and Cedar Street. The fire began sometime before 8:00 a.m. and firefighting efforts have caused this entire block of Cedar […]
Comments / 0