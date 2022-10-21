Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
The Casbah Cafe
As one of Jacksonville’s top Middle Eastern Bistros, the Casbah Café offers a casual and quaint atmosphere with customary Mediterranean cuisine. Along with a limitless list of hookah flavors on the menu, the Casbah Café provides an authentic cultural experience that will leave you coming back for more. Traditional Middle Eastern belly dancing is a common sight at the Casbah Cafe, along with a lively crowd and hookahs being passed around among friends. The wide variety of local and imported artisanal wines and beer help round out a singular nightlife experience spent at the Casbah.
Jacksonville couple creates dating app for young widowers and widows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After losing their spouses in 2018, Michael Cook and Helene Brown connected through an online grieving group. “I think at the beginning its always just that you develop this friendship with somebody like wow you understand this stuff," Brown said. The couple quickly realized how difficult...
News4Jax.com
Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
Not sure what to wear for Halloween? Make it yourself! Yes, you can do it, I promise — even if you’re not crafty. Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube are FULL of easy tutorials. All you have to have is the idea and Google. Our friend and Jacksonville Mom Contributor Mischelle Storm stopped by the studio with some great ideas.
iheart.com
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Barbecue is one of those staples you have to try while you're in the South. What's amazing about this delicious tradition is that each state and region has its own take on barbecue, from the sauces and sides to how the meat is cooked. To account for all those different...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Omni Amelia Island Resort: The All-In-One Holiday Destination This Season
Nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Florida coast, this beautiful resort offers luxurious oceanfront accommodations with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class resort pools, championship golf, and a full-service spa. Whether travelers prefer to stroll 3.5 miles of pristine beach, spend the day kayaking through Amelia Island’s preserved marshlands or tee off on one of the award-winning golf courses, they’ll never run out of adventure in this idyllic destination.
recordpatriot.com
Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday
Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
News4Jax.com
Have a Tuk’n Good Time exploring the 904
Go Tuk’n is a locally owned and licensed Tour, Private Event and Urban Transportation company. Most of their vehicles utilized are authentic European Tuk Tuks: luxury three-wheeled eco-friendly vehicles built for tours & transportation. It is the BEST way to see Jacksonville! Go Tuk’n also offers a mobile bar tuk and Tuk’n bar cart specifically for private & corporate events throughout Florida and other locations as needed.
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in Middleburg
La Catrina Tacos & Tequila Bar, 2710 Blanding Blvd., recently opened in Middleburg on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a new location for La Catrina, which also operates a restaurant in St. Augustine.
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
Bar formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef is one step closer to opening
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The business formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef has a new owner and he's one step closer to opening the establishment. Bo's was known as the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in Duval County and it served the First Coast for 55 years. The establishment closed in 2019. When neighbors pass by the business, they see what it used to be.
News4Jax.com
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
A local mom wants to find the driver who hit her daughter and left her on the ground
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother says she needs help finding the driver of an SUV. The mom says the driver hit her daughter while she was waiting to cross the street on her way to school. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stepherson talked with the mom of the...
News4Jax.com
Vote for Jacksonville’s best park
Heading out for a day at the park? We want to know your favorite spot. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
News4Jax.com
Balloon, lantern release banned in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Balloon and sky-lantern releases are now banned in Jacksonville. The city council voted in favor of the ban Tuesday night — joining similar bans in other parts of Northeast Florida, like St. Johns County and the beaches. Balloon releases are typically used during memorial services...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery
Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Welcome home sailors: USS Wichita crew returns 7 months at sea
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week was a special homecoming for the women and men in the Navy and aboard the USS Wichita. They returned home after months away from their family and friends. Action News Jax reports from Naval Station Mayport on the emotional homecoming. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
NAS JAX air show has record breaking crowd turnout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday was day two of the NAS Jax air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back, performing for the first time here in Jacksonville since the show was canceled last year. Action News Jax was there this morning with the majority of Jacksonville residents. >>>...
