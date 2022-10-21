ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

The Casbah Cafe

As one of Jacksonville’s top Middle Eastern Bistros, the Casbah Café offers a casual and quaint atmosphere with customary Mediterranean cuisine. Along with a limitless list of hookah flavors on the menu, the Casbah Café provides an authentic cultural experience that will leave you coming back for more. Traditional Middle Eastern belly dancing is a common sight at the Casbah Cafe, along with a lively crowd and hookahs being passed around among friends. The wide variety of local and imported artisanal wines and beer help round out a singular nightlife experience spent at the Casbah.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Not sure what to wear for Halloween? Make it yourself! Yes, you can do it, I promise — even if you’re not crafty. Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube are FULL of easy tutorials. All you have to have is the idea and Google. Our friend and Jacksonville Mom Contributor Mischelle Storm stopped by the studio with some great ideas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints

Barbecue is one of those staples you have to try while you're in the South. What's amazing about this delicious tradition is that each state and region has its own take on barbecue, from the sauces and sides to how the meat is cooked. To account for all those different...
FLORIDA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Omni Amelia Island Resort: The All-In-One Holiday Destination This Season

Nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Florida coast, this beautiful resort offers luxurious oceanfront accommodations with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class resort pools, championship golf, and a full-service spa. Whether travelers prefer to stroll 3.5 miles of pristine beach, spend the day kayaking through Amelia Island’s preserved marshlands or tee off on one of the award-winning golf courses, they’ll never run out of adventure in this idyllic destination.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
recordpatriot.com

Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday

Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Have a Tuk’n Good Time exploring the 904

Go Tuk’n is a locally owned and licensed Tour, Private Event and Urban Transportation company. Most of their vehicles utilized are authentic European Tuk Tuks: luxury three-wheeled eco-friendly vehicles built for tours & transportation. It is the BEST way to see Jacksonville! Go Tuk’n also offers a mobile bar tuk and Tuk’n bar cart specifically for private & corporate events throughout Florida and other locations as needed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best park

Heading out for a day at the park? We want to know your favorite spot. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Balloon, lantern release banned in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Balloon and sky-lantern releases are now banned in Jacksonville. The city council voted in favor of the ban Tuesday night — joining similar bans in other parts of Northeast Florida, like St. Johns County and the beaches. Balloon releases are typically used during memorial services...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery

Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

