Homewood, AL

CBS 42

Faith Matters: Should Christians celebrate Halloween?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in September, Halloween costumes, decorations, candy, spooky movies and haunted houses are promoted heavily across the U.S. in preparation for the fall holiday. Over the years, however, some Christians have expressed concerns about how celebrating the holiday conflicts with their faith. Trinity UMC Pastor Brian Erickson joined CBS 42 Anchor […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Send Halloween Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama

Birmingham, AL – You can help patients at Children’s of Alabama celebrate Halloween. Through Oct. 30, you can send free greeting cards to children in the hospital. Just visit give.childrensal.org/Halloween and select one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Monday, Oct. 31.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

sylacauganews.com

Remembering Steve Sprayberry

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
SYLACAUGA, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah County BOE opens new central office

Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
GADSDEN, AL

