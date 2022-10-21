Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
MySanAntonio
Shopping Experts Predict What’s in Store for Black Friday 2022
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, lands on Nov. 25 this year. While that’s still a ways off, holiday sales have already started. But they’ve only begun to scratch the surface. There’s still plenty of season — and chances to save money — left to go. Looking ahead to Black Friday, what can shoppers expect amid rising prices and other concerns?
Comments / 0