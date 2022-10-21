ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

Perfect weekend for raking leaves, watching football, and tailgating.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
