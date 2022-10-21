Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

The Predators (2-4-1) have lost their last 4 games after winning their first 2 games of the year. Last week they lost to the Kings (3-4), Blue Jackets (3-4), and Flyers (4-2). This has put them in 5th place in the Central Division standings. It’s not ideal but it is still early in the season. […] The post The Preds Look to Bounce Back This Week From a Shaky Start to the Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

