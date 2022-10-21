'There are lots of people that really rain on your parade': White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, 61, says she 'hasn't been given many chances' as she reflects on three decades in Hollywood for DuJour

Jennifer Coolidge has said she feels like she 'hasn't been given many chances' in Hollywood as she reflected on three decades in the showbusiness industry.

The actress, 61, cryptically said that there are 'lots of people that can really rain on your parade' as she struggled to be taken seriously in the acting world.

Jennifer made the revelations during a candid chat with DuJour magazine as she charted her success from worrying she would only ever be cast as an extra - to getting her first Emmy for The White Lotus.

On being in Hollywood for the last three decades she told the publication: 'I had grand thoughts. Massive. I thought I could come from my little town and have a lead in something like Pretty Woman.

'I remember seeing that movie, thinking, I want that for myself. I truly believe you have to have insane thoughts like that to do well in this business.

'But I worked with a lot of people and those beliefs got squashed, and I didn't try for anything bigger. There are a lot of people that can really rain on your parade sometimes, and I haven't been given a lot of chances.'

She added: 'I started to think, I'm really not going to be anything more than the third prostitute that gets turned down by the hideous cowboy at the brothel, which was one of my [early] parts. And I had to buy the airline ticket [to fly to set] in San Francisco myself.'

In September Jennifer won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in The White Lotus.

Speaking about how she felt afterwards she told the publication: 'I was in a state of shock, I couldn't remember my own name. I felt like I was having a full-on anxiety attack.

'It was embarrassing that I didn't whip out everyone's name, but I didn't expect to be up there. I was swelling up inside this dress, and I think I was having an allergic reaction.

'For all these years of not thinking something like this would ever come, it was all one big inarticulate moment.'

'I've been around a long time, and I think my odds for this moment were pretty slim.'

'I thought there was no way that I was going to win the Emmy, even a second before it was announced….I didn't expect it at all. Maybe that's why I got it.'

On being cast in The White Lotus as heiress Tanya McQuaid, she then quipped: 'It's not like I asked Mike White for a big fat part that would change my life.'

The first season of The White Lotus featured a standout ensemble cast that included Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady and Sydney Sweeney.

Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger and Kekoa Kekumano and Molly Shannon also appeared.

The show was the big winner at this year's Emmy Awards, taking home an incredible 10 gongs, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Jennifer is best known for her roles as Jeanine 'Stifler's Mom' Stifler in the American Pie film series and as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde film series.