Teachers In Hard Hit Florida Counties To Get Hurricane Ian Disaster Aid

Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida. Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota, and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said.

The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor.

Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000. State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to “very soon” surpass $50 million.

As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement