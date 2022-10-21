ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teachers In Hard Hit Florida Counties To Get Hurricane Ian Disaster Aid

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJzYQ_0ihpwe6N00

Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida. Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota, and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said.

The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor.

Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000. State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to “very soon” surpass $50 million.

As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get disaster aid

TALLAHASSEE - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida. Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said. The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor. Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000. State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to "very soon" surpass $50 million. As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy