ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
explore venango

Firefighters Respond to Report of Smoke in Garage

FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside the garage of a house at 1104 Beighlea Avenue in French Creek Township on Wednesday morning. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:30 a.m. The smoke was a result of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old Franklin woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, 70-year-old Lauren McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m. “I’m not going to...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Marie Cassano

Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on July 25, 1953 to the late Albert and Mary (Toscano) Cassano. Marie graduated from Venango Christian High School in 1971, and immediately started her career working at...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Linda Joann White

Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie

Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Kathleen Susan Hanna

Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Coudersport, Potter County on December 6, 1958 to the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret (Iown) Hanna Finch. Kathy attended Oil City High School. As a young girl, she was an avid horseback-rider. Kathy...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy