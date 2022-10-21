Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Firefighters Respond to Report of Smoke in Garage
FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside the garage of a house at 1104 Beighlea Avenue in French Creek Township on Wednesday morning. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:30 a.m. The smoke was a result of...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
explore venango
Pickup Truck Experiences Mechanical Failure, Crashes into Guide Rail Off Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an accident happened on Monday evening after a pickup truck experienced a mechanical failure on State Route 8. According to PSP Franklin, the crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
explore venango
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old Franklin woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, 70-year-old Lauren McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m. “I’m not going to...
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
explore venango
Marie Cassano
Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on July 25, 1953 to the late Albert and Mary (Toscano) Cassano. Marie graduated from Venango Christian High School in 1971, and immediately started her career working at...
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
explore venango
Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
explore venango
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie
Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
Major Trumbull County road to close for over a month
A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.
wtae.com
A concerning air quality report for southwest PA was "erroneous," DEP official says
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Residents in Beaver and Allegheny Counties woke up Friday morning to an extremely poor air quality report from their iPhone weather app. While the reading looked very concerning, it wasn't real. Watch meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr., break down what you can do if you encounter...
Several crews sent to 2-story house fire
Several fire departments were dispatched to a two story fire Sunday morning.
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
explore venango
Kathleen Susan Hanna
Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Coudersport, Potter County on December 6, 1958 to the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret (Iown) Hanna Finch. Kathy attended Oil City High School. As a young girl, she was an avid horseback-rider. Kathy...
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
explore venango
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Comments / 1