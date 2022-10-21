Former world No. 1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Ex-husband of Halep, Toni Iuruc responds after positive drugs test
Halep's ex-husband Toni Iuruc came to her defence explaining that Halep is obsessed with honour and would never do this. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance twice causing her to be provisionally suspended from the sport. She released a statement declaring a fight for the truth and her former husband has come to her defence explaining that she would never resort to such tactics.
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's PTPA to support Simona Halep after positive drugs test: "We will fight for her rights and look to advocate for fairness"
Novak Djokovic's PTPA released a statement on Halep's ban offering help in her appeal case that could determine whether she remains banned or not. Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open. She provided another sample, but the test returned positive, confirming the initial ruling.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.” “I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
tennismajors.com
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
tennisuptodate.com
Napoli Cup organizer responds after court chaos controversy: “I challenge any tournament to set up the fields from scratch in record time”
The Napoli Cup in Naples ends today and it's been a week of bad headlines for the event and the ATP as it had so many issues. The event began its headlines cycles even before it officially began with news circulating of players complaining about the courts. It soon became apparent why because they truly were in appaling condition. The qualifying matches were moved to another location and courts reworked and while tennis continued, issues kept coming up.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test
Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
CNN
