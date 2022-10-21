FOX Food Spotlight: Hibachill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck is hitting the streets of Central Arkansas. Hibachill is a hibachi grill food trailer run by a family with more than a decade of experience in the food industry. Watch the video above and visit the Hibachill Facebook page for more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 0